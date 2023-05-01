What is the minimum wage in the region and the world | Info

The minimum wage should be enough to ensure the basic needs of workers, such as food, housing, health insurance… but today this is not the case in the vast majority of countries in the world.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

In the year behind us, record inflation rates were recorded in the world, which hit the poorest strata of society the hardest, and among them the most are those who receive minimum wages, writes Al Jazira Balkan.

The purpose of the minimum wage is to establish a basic level of income, which would ideally be sufficient to ensure the basic needs of workers, such as food, housing, health insurance… but today this is not the case in the vast majority of countries in the world.

In countries where it exists, the minimum wage is set by the government, while in some, unions and employers negotiate wages through collective agreements.

Picodi’s research shows huge differences in wages from country to country. While a worker in Nigeria is guaranteed a minimum wage of less than 70 euros, a worker in Luxembourg will be paid two thousand euros more.

One hundred percent increase

In response to inflation, almost all countries covered by the survey raised the value of the minimum wage. They stand out Argentina and Turkeywhich increased their minimum wages by 100 percent or more compared to January 2022.

Turkey is suffering from an ongoing currency crisisand the lira lost more than 40 percent of its value from 2021, while the prices of basic foodstuffs rose significantly.

Argentina, South America’s second largest economy, in response to very high inflation announced three minimum wage increases during 2022.

See what the minimum wages are in countries around the world, and how much they have increased in the last year.

Due to the large differences in gross and net income caused by different tax systems in different countries, the amount of net salary was used, i.e. the amount of money that reaches the employee’s account.

Source: Picodi

Source: Picodi

Source: Picodi

There is also a large disparity in the amount of the minimum wage in the countries of the region.

While for full time in Kosovo, a worker earns between 130 and 170 eurosdepending on age, a worker in Slovenia is guaranteed a minimum wage of 878 euros.

Through the “Europe Now” program, Montenegro increased the minimum wages to 450 euros, while wages in Bosnia and Herzegovina (304 euros), Serbia (341 euros) and North Macedonia (327 euros) are approximately the same size..

The minimum wage plays an important role in protecting workers’ rights and fighting poverty. However, different factors and approaches need to be considered in setting the minimum wage to ensure a balance between worker protection and the need for business flexibility.

Trade unions and organizations for the protection of workers’ rights face a great struggle, because in many countries the minimum wage is not enough to ensure a decent life for workers.

(WORLD)