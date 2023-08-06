What is the purpose of the fourth side of the grater | Magazine

This is what the fourth, least used side of the grater is for!

Graters are an essential kitchen item in every home because they make it easier to prepare food. When you urgently need to cut slices or rings of some vegetables, there are graters! They consist of four sides and each of them has a different function. And while some have slightly larger openings, others have smaller holes.

But do you know what exactly the fourth grater attachment is for, the one with the tiniest holes that is generally used the least?

Internet users found themselves in a dilemma and searched for an answer to this question. One of them even posted a photo of his grater and asked, “Does anyone ever use this part of the grater? What is it for anyway?” The answers soon dawned. And while some were just complaining about the tiny holes, chefs discovered the true purpose of this fourth side of the grater.

Namely, it is ideal for grating parmesan cheese, lemon, orange or lime zest or garlic. Also, they explained that the largest holes are intended for chopping semi-hard cheese such as cheddar.

“Take the rind of hard cheese, garlic, nutmeg or maybe ginger to make a paste,” the chefs added.

They also suggested ways to effectively clean a cheese grater and advised using an abrasive sponge or soaking overnight to get rid of stubborn food stains stuck to the grater. When it comes to some other tricks, one will make your grating easier. Namely, instead of holding the grater vertically, lay it horizontally.

