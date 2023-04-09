Here’s how body temperature is related to gut microbes!

And while global warming contributes to an increase in the temperature of the earth, on the other hand, our body temperature has decreased in the last few centuries. And now, scientists believe they have finally found the reason why. It’s the microbes in the intestines!

Research published in the “American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine” found that in patients with sepsis, their body temperature is directly related to the different types of microbes in their gut.

It is this that could help scientists explain the strange drop in human body temperature observed over the past 150 years. In the latest study, scientists tested 116 patients with sepsis and found that variations in their body temperature, caused by microbes in the gut, were highly predictive of their clinical outcome. Which means that their temperature, and therefore their gut microbiome, gives clues as to whether the patient will survive.

“We know that the temperature response is important in sepsis because it strongly predicts who will live and who will die,” said microbiologist and immunologist Robert Dixon of the University of Michigan.

Fever is an immune response to infection. The body tries to kill the virus or bacteria causing the infection by raising its internal temperature to the point where the microbe cannot function properly. In addition, the body’s immune system functions better at higher temperatures. Therefore, this research indicates that the presence of certain species in the gut microbiome makes the immune system more effective in fighting infection.

The scientists note that more research is needed to understand whether changing the microbiome could be key to improving the survival of sepsis patients.

“While we certainly haven’t proven that changes in the microbiome explain the drop in human body temperature, we think it’s a reasonable hypothesis,” Dr Bongers said. Human genetics have not changed significantly in the last 150 years, but changes in diet, hygiene and antibiotics have had profound effects on our gut bacteria.

