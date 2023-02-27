Do you know how to properly store food?

Source: Youtube/RTS Ordinacija – Official channel

Do you know until when you can consume certain ones at the most? groceries? Most people act on their gut feeling, but if we make a mistake, can there be any damage to our health? Marija Rakić Ljubomirović, a biotechnology engineer from the School of Chemical and Food Technology in Belgrade, spoke about the proper storage of foodstuffs for “RTS Ordinacija”.

Mold is a type of fungus that inhabits damp places. Even if keep food in the fridge it can happen that mold appears on food, and then it is very important to act correctly so that health does not suffer.

“Jam and marmalade have an extraordinary power to create mold because they contain a lot of sugar and a lot of water. When mold forms on the surface, we usually remove it with a spoon and throw it away, and eat the rest. That’s not good at all,” says technologist Marija Rakić Ljubomirović for RTS.

It is important to know that the jam will not be safer even if it is boiled because we do not know what kind of mold is on it.

There is hope for sauerkraut! But what happens to sauerkraut if mold catches on the top of the tub?

“That mold can be collected, to remove the surface layer of the cabbage. You have to feel the head of cabbage to see if it has softened, there won’t be any in the depth of the tub, only on the surface,” explains Marija Rakić Ljubomirović.

How to deal with canned food? Should they be transferred to glass containers after opening?

“You must transfer it to a glass or porcelain container, cover it and put it away. The can is kept for one day only if you opened the can and left the contents in it. If you transfer the contents, you can safely store it for two to three days,” the technologist points out and adds that they are meat products risky due to bacteriological spoilage which is dangerous.

Shelf life of food after opening – storing in the fridge:

jam and marmalade, two Sundays,

winter break, 7 days,

pickles, 3 months,

Ajvar, 3 months,

ketchup, 6 months,

mustard, 12 months,

cans, 1 day

(WORLD)