If you have noticed that your vacuum cleaner pulls poorly, but has a powerful motor, the problem is a lack of suction power. Find out what suction power is and how to recognize a vacuum cleaner with high suction power.

Source: Pexels

One of the most necessary and useful devices in the domain of small household appliances is certainly a vacuum cleaner. In most homes, the vacuum cleaner is used on average twice a week, and in certain periods even more often – almost daily.

The vacuum cleaner represents one of the most important allies when it comes to maintaining the orderliness and hygiene of the living or working space, and in order for the vacuum cleaner to be able to achieve maximum results, it is important that its suction power is at the appropriate level, i.e. high level.

In this text, we provide answers to the questions what is the suction power of a vacuum cleaner and why is it one of the most important items in its work.

What is the suction power of a vacuum cleaner and how does it differ from the power of a vacuum cleaner motor?

It is often believed that the suction power of a vacuum cleaner is proportional to the power of its motor. This is why it happens that customers choose vacuum cleaners with a motor of 2,000 W and more, believing that a vacuum cleaner with such a motor vacuums better.

However, the power of the motor is not a direct indicator of the suction power of the vacuum cleaner. Thus, vacuum cleaners with powerful motors are not necessarily vacuum cleaners with high suction power.

Source: Pexels

A vacuum cleaner with a powerful motor simply means that the connection power of the device is large and that you can vacuum larger surfaces with it, without fear that the motor will overheat and break down, but this means that more electricity is consumed.

On the other hand, the suction power of the vacuum cleaner indicates with what power the vacuum cleaner draws air into the pipe or brush, i.e. with what power dirt and other impurities will be sucked into the container or bag.

The suction power of the vacuum cleaner is always much smaller than the power of the motor and is expressed in watts (W) or kilopascals (kPa). Information about the suction power of the vacuum cleaner is not always clearly indicated in the technical specifications in our language, so if you are not sure what the suction power is of the vacuum cleaner you have or the model you want to buy – check the specifications in English.

Why is the suction power of a vacuum cleaner important?

The suction power of the vacuum cleaner is important because it provides better cleaning performance, i.e. better performance of the vacuum cleaner. The greater the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, the better the cleaning efficiency will be, and this is especially important for surfaces that are not always so easy to clean, such as, for example, thick carpets.

Also, vacuum cleaners with high suction power suck up larger dirt particles better and enable deeper cleaning of floors.

What does the suction power of a vacuum cleaner depend on?

First of all, the suction power of the vacuum cleaner depends on how efficiently the engine power is used, that is, on how the constructors of the vacuum cleaner solved the air flow in order to obtain the greatest possible suction power.

Source: Pexels

What can also affect the suction power of the vacuum cleaner is the filling of the container or dust bag. When the bag or dust container is full, the suction power of the vacuum cleaner is lost because the air flow is reduced, i.e. air circulates through the system with difficulty, which is why the vacuum cleaner cannot release its maximum potential.

It is recommended to regularly change or empty the dust bag or container, so that the vacuum cleaner can always provide maximum performance.

The suction power of the vacuum cleaner is closely related to the exhaust air filtration system, so vacuum cleaners with a more complex filtration system, i.e. with more filters, often have a lower suction power. Of course, the dirtiness of the vacuum cleaner filter will always have a negative effect on the suction power, so it is important to regularly clean or change the vacuum cleaner filter.

Modern models of vacuum cleaners, which are equipped with the latest technologies, usually manage to find an excellent compromise between quality filtering and suction power.

The suction power of the vacuum cleaner can be used in the best possible way by using appropriate attachments that are specially adapted to different surfaces and floors.

Whatever model of vacuum cleaner you have or plan to buy, it is useful to know what the suction power of the vacuum cleaner means and why it is important.

