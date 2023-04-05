The indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed after the former president pleaded guilty.

The indictment was unsealed after Trump pleaded guilty to it. It claims that the former president was involved in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election, according to American media. According to prosecutors, Trump was part of an illegal scheme aimed at suppressing negative information that would harm his campaign.

“Donald Trump is accused of falsifying New York business documents to hide damaging information and illegal activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election. During the election, Trump and others implemented a plan to identify, buy and hide negative information about him and improve his chances of election. Trump then went to great lengths to hide his behavior, which led to dozens of false information being entered into business documents to hide criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws“, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Alvin Brega.

It is also stated that Trump committed the criminal offense of falsifying business documents in part to “promote his candidacy.” Donald Trump thus officially became the first US president to be indicted.

