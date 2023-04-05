Home World What is written in the indictment against Donald Trump | Info
World

What is written in the indictment against Donald Trump | Info

by admin
What is written in the indictment against Donald Trump | Info

The indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed after the former president pleaded guilty.

Source: Profimedia

The indictment was unsealed after Trump pleaded guilty to it. It claims that the former president was involved in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election, according to American media. According to prosecutors, Trump was part of an illegal scheme aimed at suppressing negative information that would harm his campaign.

Donald Trump is accused of falsifying New York business documents to hide damaging information and illegal activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election. During the election, Trump and others implemented a plan to identify, buy and hide negative information about him and improve his chances of election. Trump then went to great lengths to hide his behavior, which led to dozens of false information being entered into business documents to hide criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws“, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Alvin Brega.

It is also stated that Trump committed the criminal offense of falsifying business documents in part to “promote his candidacy.” Donald Trump thus officially became the first US president to be indicted.

You can view the indictment HERE.

(WORLD)

See also  [Hong Kong News]CCP officials beating Hong Kong people shocked the British politicians to speak out; "freedom of speech" cannot be sealed; Analysis of 20 major reports: political and economic services serve Beijing | Freedom of Speech Annual Report | Hong Kong Journalists Association | International Journalists Association | The Story That Can't Be Closed | National Security Law in Hong Kong | Top 20 | Liu Ruishao | Manchester |

You may also like

Daily horoscope for April 5, 2023 | Magazine...

U.S. media revealed the situation of the gunman...

In Afghanistan, women are banned from working for...

Twenty Chinese fighter jets in the skies above...

Tears for the farewell to the young man...

Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war...

Tactical Nuclear Weapons Deployment Belarus Expert: Putin Wants...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday April 5, 2023 | Info

Trump leaves the Tribunal: the former president pleads...

Bangladesh, huge fire in a clothing market in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy