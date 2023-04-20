what it is and how it could work – breaking latest news

The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, at work on the reduction or zeroing of taxes for families with children. To counter the falling birth rate, which risks bringing Italy to 2050 with 21% fewer workers (here the Istat data), the government is playing the card of tax relief. On the occasion of the presentation of the Def, the economic and financial document, the minister had already clarified that he wanted to “protect the birth rate and families also through the tax reform, which will privilege large households”. The topic now is how to draw the measure. According to Sheet the most accredited hypothesis is the introduction of a family bonus on the 110% Superbonus model. It would therefore be a contribution designed for parents with children. The idea is that households with at least two dependent children do not have to pay taxes or alternatively can enjoy a substantial tax rebate.

The Northern League proposal: deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child up to the end of their studies The undersecretary for enterprises, Massimo Bitonci, in Lega's share, explained that reducing taxation for families with one or more dependent children "does not mean abandoning the single check", which the government has indicated in the Def that it wants to increase and which will be strengthened with the Work decree. For the undersecretary the measure can be supplemented by a deduction of 10,000 euros a year for each dependent child up to the end of their studies including university students, for all households and with no income limits». The proposal is supported by the League which is calling for a "significant cut in income taxes to support households and reverse the course of the demographic winter".