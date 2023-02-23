The advantages of 5G and the need of users to be correctly informed according to the survey by consumer associations which involved about 6,000 citizens

5G is a technology that opens up new perspectives and opportunities, especially in terms of development and reduction of inequalities, but at the same time still generates some distrust and perplexity on the part of citizens who therefore ask for correct and authoritative information. This is what emerges from a survey on the level of knowledge that Italians have of the 5G connection, carried out by the Consumer Associations (Adiconsum, Adoc, Altroconsumo, Cittadinanzattiva, Federconsumatori and Udicon) with the non-conditioning support of WINDTRE and presented today in Rome at the Civita Association.

A technology that is still not widespread, especially among the elderly

Only 21.4% of respondents currently use a 5G mobile connection. Even if there are no significant differences between age groups, there is a greater use of the connection in younger people, in subjects with higher educational qualifications and in households that include minors.

The age group that does not belong to the “digital native” generations (44-58) has an ambivalent approach to technology. On the one hand, he wants to familiarize himself with the innovation represented by 5G, on the other he remains cautious about the consequences and hypothetical harmful effects that the development of this technology could have on health. 54% of those who do not use 5G declare that they do not yet have a suitable mobile phone, while 18% do not know its advantages or are not interested in learning about them, a lack of interest that is more widespread in areas of Northern Italy. 32.5% of respondents who do not use 5G yet declare that they do not intend to switch to the new system, while 49.5% affirm that they will do so in the long term, with the aim of acquiring more information and verifying developments futures of technology. Finally, it should be noted that 44.6% of those who do not currently use 5G do not know whether or not this technology is available in their city. In particular, the highest percentage of negative answers is recorded in the South (24%).

The search for correct information and a distrust gained due to false information

Most of the people interviewed have no specific knowledge about 5G technology and devices. In fact, over half (56%) have little or no knowledge of it: the higher the age group, the lower the knowledge. The main source of information for Italians would seem to be represented by in-depth articles (42%) and social channels (32.5%). However, the figure changes if one takes into account the level of knowledge one has of the subject: in cases where it is of medium/high level, the main sources of information are in-depth articles (about 60%). Conversely, those who have little or no knowledge indicate the word of mouth of friends and acquaintances (36%), TV (35%) and social channels (30%) as the main source. This is why 82.5% of respondents highlighted the need to receive more concrete, reliable and detailed information on 5G, especially in relation to health, cyber security and privacy. Furthermore, about 60% believe that such information should come from consumer associations.

The spread of 5G therefore presents several challenges, such as guaranteeing IT security and respecting consumer rights. In particular, users believe that 5G technology will have a positive impact on many economic sectors and could stimulate the emergence of new applications and an advancement of production processes and services towards end users. Only 14% of the interviewees declare themselves worried about the possible effects on health even if, more generally, 32% of the respondents declare that they share at least one of the false information which over the years have found diffusion on some communication channels.

Among the advantages: development, improvement of services and reduction of inequalities

70% of respondents believe the spread of 5G is useful or important, to a greater extent for those with higher educational qualifications and for those who live in the South and Islands. The survey results show that consumers recognize the potential benefits that the deployment of 5G could bring. Among these, the interviewees mainly indicate the improvement in the performance of telephone communications and internet connections (79.6%), the development of technological innovations (50.9%) in terms of robotics and city organization towards the Smart City model . Additionally, users believe it could lead to advances in other sectors, such as education, healthcare, economics and transportation. For 58% of respondents, the development of 5G and associated services represents an opportunity in terms of reducing social inequalities. An expectation shared above all by the youngest and by the citizens of the South and the Islands.

Bottom line, consumers are interested in this technology and recognize the potential benefits it could offer. To promote its diffusion, it will be important to provide more detailed and comprehensive information on the technology and its characteristics to reassure users, satisfy their needs and protect their consumer rights.

The AACCs that carried out the survey (Adiconsum, Adoc, Altroconsumo, Cittadinanzattiva, Federconsumatori and Udicon) took part in the presentation and discussed it with: Mario Frullone, Scientific Director of the Ugo Bordoni Foundation, Alessandro Polichetti, National Center for the Protection Radiation and Computational Physics – Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Giovanni Santella, Deputy Secretary General, Authority for Communications Guarantees