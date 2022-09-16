[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times British Reporter Station reported) On September 10, Crown Prince Charles officially announced that he would become the king of the United Kingdom. In the throne room at St James’s Palace in central London, he vowed to give his life to the people like his mother.

The new king, Charles III, referred to the Queen’s “selfless service” and that “the length of my mother’s reign, her devotion and devotion during her reign was unparalleled” and that he himself would “strive to follow this inspiring example”.

It was the first time the official ceremony to announce the new monarch was broadcast live on television, with all six former prime ministers present. The current Prime Minister and senior members of the House of Commons declared their allegiance to the King.

The clerk of the Privy Council declared Charles “King, Head of the Commonwealth, Protector of the Faith” and “God Bless the King”.

The new king announced that the Queen’s funeral will be held on September 19, which will also become a public holiday in the UK.

Streamline the royal family

Charles, who is 73 years old, is the longest-awaited crown prince in British history and the oldest monarch at the time of his accession. Like the Queen, he has witnessed the rise and fall of 15 British Prime Ministers. After this long time, he already had some plans.

One of his main plans is to downsize the royal family. In fact, after getting the Queen’s consent, he has already started.

During this year’s Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, the number of members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace has been greatly reduced, and members of the royal family who do not assume royal responsibilities no longer appear on the balcony. Analysts believe that Charles aims to retain only the core full-time working royals.

According to media reports, he also plans to reform the royal family’s property. He himself may only use a small part of Buckingham Palace, the rest will be open to the public, and he may also turn Scotland’s Balmer Palace into a museum commemorating the Queen, allowing Prince William and his wife to live in Windsor Castle.

In 2020, an insider revealed: “Charles has never kept secrets, and he will reduce the royal family after he becomes king. He knows that the public does not want to pay for a huge royal family. Like he said, the balcony of Buckingham Palace may collapse. “

Sources say he disagrees with his brother Prince Andrew over whether Andrew’s two daughters will be supported by the royal family, and he has told the Prince Harry and his wife that he will amend key legal documents so that their children will not be automatically Possess a royal title.

coronation or next year

Many commentators believe that the coronation of the new king, Charles III, will take place in the spring or summer of next year, and the length of time will be significantly shortened.

Prince Charles was four years old when the Queen was coronated on June 2, 1953. The three-hour long ceremony bore him. At that time, Britain was in a period of recovery after World War II. The glorious church and the golden crown helped restore the confidence of the nation.

But analysts believe that Charles’ coronation may take just over an hour. On the one hand, the reason is that at the time of the coronation, the king and queen are already old and old, and it will be exhausting for too long.

The other reason is that Charles wants to streamline the royal family and does not want the public to see a costly coronation.

The coronation was funded by the British government. The Queen’s coronation, estimated to cost £1.57 million (£31 million today), took 14 months to prepare for, with nearly 40,000 soldiers and reservists attending the parade at Westminster Abbey. Squeeze in over 8,000 people. Such numbers are impossible under current security regulations.

Therefore, it is expected that his coronation will be shorter, smaller in scale and lower in cost.

Great changes have taken place in British society in recent decades, and the new king hopes that his royal family can also become a force that unites cultures and beliefs, so the coronation ceremony may also reflect multi-faith, not only Anglicanism.

Charles in private

After becoming king, Charles no longer needs a passport and a driver’s license, because both documents are issued in his name, but at the same time he can no longer express his political views publicly, because being a king requires maintaining neutrality of.

So what kind of person is the new king in private? According to the BBC, people who knew him said he was actually a very shy, conservative man and a “sensitive soul”.

Charles was bullied at school when he was young, so he looked lonely. “They’ve been throwing slippers at me all night, or hitting me with pillows, or running over and hitting me as hard as they can,” he said in a letter to the family.

His wife, Queen Camilla, described him as “very impatient. He wants things to work out the first day”.

She also said that Charles appeared to be a serious person, but he also had a light side, squatting down to play with the children, reading to them and imitating the voices of the characters in the books.

Busy and energetic

The Sunday Times reported that Charles had a busy workday and usually his team planned their itinerary months in advance, and then he proceeded methodically according to the plan.

He wakes up early every day to listen to the news on the radio, and breakfast is fruit salad, nuts and tea. His former media secretary, Julian Payne, revealed that he never had boiled eggs for breakfast.

After breakfast, he goes out to start the day’s journey, which often ends at 5 pm, and does not eat lunch in the middle, so his staff will bring their own snacks or breakfast to fill up.

On days when he doesn’t need to travel, he’s in the office for meetings of the charities he protects. Payne revealed that Charles likes to keep his windows open, even in winter. Afternoon tea will be served at 5 pm. If there is any cake left, it will be put in a plastic box and eaten the next day.

Dinner is at 8:30. At 10 o’clock he was back at his desk, often working until after midnight.

At one point, Payne recalls, Charles attended public events until the evening before accompanying the Queen to the annual diplomat’s reception at Buckingham Palace. After the end, they went home immediately, changed their clothes, rushed to the airport, flew to the US capital, and attended the funeral of former US President George W. Bush.

After arriving in Washington early the next morning local time, his secretary went to rest while he went to work. He attended the four-hour funeral during the day. Back at the embassy, ​​he rounded up the embassy staff, thanked them for their work, and flew back to the UK, working all the way.

It was the afternoon of British time when he returned to England, and he changed his clothes again for an evening reception for the Royal Society, before heading to a dinner that could raise money for his charity. ◇

