What kind of mistresses do married men like the most | Magazine

Here are the psychological and physical characteristics of mistresses that attract married men the most!

Unfortunately, fraud in marriage is not rare. In one of the American studies, it was discovered that infidelity occurs in over 40 percent of married couples. The same study shows that men are more likely to have affairs and more likely to seek more physical intimacy and attention.

A lot of research has been done over the years in which psychologists, psychotherapists, sexologists and other experts wanted to find out why people cheat and what kind of lovers they choose. One of the very interesting and comprehensive surveys was conducted by a well-known American dating site. The site analyzed the data of 468,000 married men and studied their searches and messages. They discovered what kind of lovers men are most often looking for:

What does the mistress look like?

For many men, the perfect lover has the following characteristics:

Age between 25 and 31 years old 61% of men are looking for a blonde 47% of men prefer green eyes 33% prefer women with an athletic figure 32% of men want a woman with a bra size 70 D 32% of men prefer white women, followed by Asian women with 30 %What about personality?

In addition to physical appearance, the portal revealed which personality characteristics are most attractive to married men. So, married men prefer women who are open, sensual, and energetic. Marital and educational status are also important to them. Ironically, as many as 98% of married men prefer lovers who are single, while 86 percent of men prefer lovers who have a bachelor’s degree. The researchers concluded that men want a young woman who is both mature enough to understand and agree to the concept of an affair.

