On March 21, 1963, sixty years ago, the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary closed forever, the most famous prison in American history and one of the best known in the world. It remained open for only 29 years, between 1934 and 1963, which was enough for it to establish itself in the popular imagination, primarily due to its location. It had been built on the island of the same name, with a surface area of ​​just over 85,000 square meters, rocky and two kilometers away from San Francisco, California: surrounded by an arm of the sea characterized by icy waters and subject to strong currents and tides.

But Alcatraz also became famous for being a hard and almost inviolable prison: it was designed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the US federal administration that deals with penitentiaries, for this very reason. The most difficult prisoners to manage were sent to Alcatraz, those who were feared elsewhere would create problems or attempt to escape. It was meant as a temporary solution: when the detainee showed signs of good behavior he would be transferred. Its location, its rules, its structure also made it a prison from which it was very difficult to escape, but despite this, 14 escapes were attempted in the 29 years of its history. Thirty-six tried, six prisoners were killed by the guards, 5 went missing, the others were all captured. Legends and stories arose about the five that were never heard from again, but the most credible hypothesis is that they drowned while attempting to swim across.

The escape attempts have been told in many films, books, documentaries and video games, from 1960 to today: Alcatraz has entered the common imagination, not only in America, as a symbol of a maximum security prison, as well as for hosting prisoners such as Al Capone or the other famous Prohibition gangster George Kelly, known as “Machine Gun”.

The life of the inmates at Alcatraz was very hard, bordering on torture, especially in the first fifteen years it was in operation. It was the golden age of American crime: Prohibition had just ended but the gangsters who had risen to power during those years had remained, and the US government had to show that it was serious about crime. The island of Alcatraz was purchased in 1933, it was previously owned by the army (there was a fort): it was to become the first prison to combine maximum security with the harshest and cruelest conditions for prisoners, what is now called a “super max” prison (today the only super max in the United States is ADX Florence, Colorado).

In the early years of Alcatraz, inmates were basically entitled to food, clothing, shelter, and medical care. Everything else, such as reading, hours of air, the possibility of speaking with other prisoners, conversations with relatives, was considered a privilege, to be earned with good behavior or totally excluded. Even the possibility of working within the structures, much coveted because it allowed to set a rhythm and make long days less monotonous, was reserved only for a few.

The prison had a maximum capacity of 336 inmates, but it never reached its limits. Each inmate had a personal cell, 1.5 meters wide by 3.7 meters long. The single cells had been intended as solutions for isolation: until the end of the 1930s the rule of absolute silence was in force, even in the rare moments when the prisoners were in company. The prison was divided into blocks and the corridors ironically had the names of major American streets: the main one was called Broadway, a clearing with a clock was Times Square, side corridors were called Sunset Strip and Park Avenue.

The prisoners were woken up at 6:30, at 6:55 they went to the canteen for breakfast, by 7:30 the cell had to be cleaned to start any work shift (laundry, cleaning, tailoring, gardening): in reality there was no possibility of spending the money earned, which remained in a fund. The work shift lasted until 16:15, with an interruption from 11:20 for lunch: it lasted 20 minutes, at the end of each meal forks, knives and spoons were counted to prevent them from being taken and used as weapons. Dinner was served at 4.25pm, the detainees were locked up in their cells by 4.50pm, the lights went out at 9.30pm. The food was one of the few good things about the prison, described as some of the best in the entire American prison system.

For the rest, especially if there was no access to work, detention at Alcatraz was described as a painful wait for a transfer, in which one had to deal with the temptation to escape, depression and suicidal instincts: there were 5 in 29 years , to which were added 8 murders.

Conditions were made more difficult by security measures. Prisoners were counted 13 times during a day, warders were known for their brutality, partly prompted by a general climate of violence within the prison: African-American inmates, for example, were kept separate from others for frequent incidents of racist violence. The prison staff initially numbered 155 people, who lived on the island, in structures outside the prison but still with very limited mobility. They worked 40 hours a week in eight-hour shifts, with the rather used option of overtime.

Over time, and especially since the 1950s, prisoners were granted some more rights, such as the right to use the prison library more constantly. It became a central resource for life within the penitentiary, while not being physically accessible to prisoners. He had between 10,000 and 15,000 books at his disposal, mostly inherited from the army: prisoners could request them by filling out a form and placing it in a box in the mess hall. The books were delivered to the cell, a maximum of three novels, a dozen books for studying, a bible and a dictionary. Magazines could also be requested, but the pages relating to news episodes were censored; newspapers were not available and prohibited, books could not contain descriptions of sex, crime or violence.

An hour a day was also introduced in which it was possible to use musical instruments, which were mostly played in cells: it is said that Al Capone, who remained in Alcatraz between 1934 and 1939, had already obtained permission to play the banjo.

The courtyard, Recreation Yard, was used for all the years in which the prison was open, although with more intensity in the last fifteen years, when it was allowed for five hours a day on Saturdays and Sundays: it was also the place where the most violent escape, a sort of revolt with an attempt to take advantage of the hostages to leave the island. It occurred in 1946, is known as the Battle of Alcatraz and was resolved by the intervention of the Marines.

Usually softball, chess and above all baseball were played in the courtyard: a field was designed, a wall was covered with cushions (due to the small size of the spaces, the runners often ended up against it) and between four and eight teams were organized (a depending on the periods) for an internal championship.

Over the decades, Alcatraz was transformed into a slightly less rigid prison and more similar to the others in the country, but it continued to have very high management costs, caused by the isolation and the need to transport all necessary goods by ship and to pay plus the staff. In the late 1950s, it cost $10 a day per prisoner, versus the average $3 for other federal penitentiaries. At the beginning of the 1960s, the prison structures showed that they needed major restructuring, above all due to the effect of sea salt: the costs were estimated at 5 million dollars. After an initial renovation attempt, the Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to abandon the facility. On March 21, 1963, the last prisoners and guards were transferred and the penitentiary was closed forever.

After years of neglect and a 19-month occupation by a Native American community beginning in 1969, the island and its facilities were purchased first by the California Parks Authority and then by the Federal Parks Authority. Alcatraz Island is currently a tourist attraction accessible by a 15-minute ferry ride from San Francisco, and is visited by over a million tourists each year.