what links football, WINDTRE and Motorola

Event in Rho with AC Monza, Motorola and local companies

Last October 6th WINDTRE presented together with AC Monza e Motorola the “Connection” event. This is a moment of connection with local businesses during which the main issues related to Digital Transformation and the importance of Cybersecurity at home and on the move were addressed.

“Connections are fundamental to growing the business and taking a decisive step towards digital transformation. WINDTRE, the number one mobile operator in Italy, wants to accompany companies on an end to end path to enable the extension of the value chain of their market”. he has declared Gianluca Corti, CEO of WINDTRE, introducing the event hosted at the WINDTRE headquarters in Rho. “Our mobile network, integrated and enhanced thanks to significant investments, – he continued – is today at the top of quality for coverage and performance. In particular, added the CEOin the business segment we aggregate the best technologies available with solutions in the cybersecurity, 5G and IoT fields, but also Big Data and Analytics”.

During the event, which was also attended by Maurizio Sedita and Luca Cardone, respectively Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Marketing Enterprise WINDTRE, the managers of the telecommunications company illustrated the main services enabling security both on site and on the move, solutions designed to simplify and make technologically advanced services more usable.

Among the guests of the meeting, Adriano Galliani, CEO of AC Monza, and Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director, General Manager Italy and Head of EMEA B2B of Motorola, a company which is also the official sponsor of the Lombard team.

Own Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director, General Manager Italy e Head of EMEA B2B di Motorola ha sottolineato: “We are pleased to be here today together with WINDTRE and AC Monza, of which we are Official Sponsor, to talk about the importance of digital transformation, a driver of innovation and growth for the business and for the country. Like Motorola, we are committed to bringing the benefits of our mobile technology and connectivity to everyone, from consumers to businesses, with a strong focus on security.

In the business sector, we gain reliability and solidity from being part of a group like Lenovo, which has its strength in B2B. In March we launched the ThinkPhone, the company’s first professional-focused smartphone, which integrates seamlessly with the Lenovo Thinkpad, and thanks to our ThinkShield security portfolio, already tested on PCs and now available on smartphones, we can respond to the precise question of privacy, security and trust that comes from the corporate world”.

Adriano Galliani, CEO AC Monza commented: “Having two companies of the caliber of WINDTRE and Motorola at our side is a source of great pride for us. The world of football, like all other sectors, is constantly evolving driven by technological development. Thanks to new technologies, the technical staff, for example, are able to improve training techniques and match analysis, but also all the other stakeholders, starting from the fans, have new opportunities and tools to always remain connected with the your favorite team. At Monza we are always attentive to new opportunities to keep up with the times and having companies like WINDTRE and Motorola at our side is a great added value in this journey”.

