What Ljuba Aličić’s house looks like | Entertainment

Folker became a hit on social networks, thanks to a video made by friends who decided to surprise him

Source: Instagram/srbija_showbizz/screenshot

Several times so far, he has shown the interior as a guest on shows, and now he has appeared on social networks thanks to friends who decided to surprise him.

At first he didn’t recognize them, and then he opened the door of his house wide and discovered that they were walking around the house in boxers. When the friends entered the living room, they first showed the red, crystal chandelier, and then the “jewels” that are all over the house. Stylish furniture, golden frames… provoked the comment of followers “that everything is crowded and kitsch”, but also the question “what is all this?!”.

Look at the pictures:


See description

RED CHANDELIER, GOLDEN FRAMES AND THE HIT OF DIGJA BIDJA! Ljuba Aličić in his underpants, and everything around him is exploding – My people, what is this?!

Hide description

BONUS VIDEO:

00:18 LJUBA ALIČIĆ OPLEO ABOUT YOUNGER COLLEAGUES: Today is TRLA BABA DLAN, for me the singers are Šaban, Sinan and Miroslav Ilić! (VIDEO) Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

