What Lorin looked like 20 years ago | Fun

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is unrecognizable in the video from 2004!

Izvor: YouTube/ Eurovision Song Contest /printscreen

The representative of Sweden, Lorin, won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. In the dramatic final, during which we saw from whom the Serbian representative Luke Black received and did not receive all the points, Lorin convincingly won thanks to the votes of the jury and the audience.

She started her career in 2004 in the Swedish version of the music competition Idol. In old footage from this period, which has resurfaced during numerous bookmakers’ predictions that she will win, Lorin appears to be “not the same woman we’re looking at now”.

See what Lorin looks like now:

How she rejoiced at the announcement:

But also how she looked at the age of 20:

This is how she sounded at the audition:


Lorin and Idol
Source: YouTube/Idol Sverige

