When actress Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, she had a totally wrong impression of her future husband. Royal expert Tom Bower, author of the book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, reveals that Meghan was convinced that Harry had billions of dollars in his account, writes the Daily Mail.

“Her big surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money,” Bower said, adding that the former actress is “obsessed with money.” Meghan believed “the prince’s fortune is in the hundreds of millions, if not billions, and now he has to make up for it. Meghan wants to drive big Cadillacs and have private jets on a scale,” says Tom Bower.

Forbes has determined, in 2021, the year the couple will move to the US, that Harry and Meghan’s net worth is only $10 million. Added to this is the value of their mansion in Montecito, California.

Tom Bower explained that “it’s still not enough for Meghan.” Hence the numerous media co-contracts recently signed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: they signed a contract with the audio streaming service Spotify for 23 million euros. streaming broadcaster Netflix paid, according to Forbes, about 94 million euros for the documentary “Harry and Meghan”.

Prince Harry received another 37 million euros for his memoirs. Added to this are the proceeds from the three TV interviews that Harry gave after the publication of his biography.

Buckingham Palace has revealed the program of the three days of festivities for the coronation of King Charles III, without specifying whether Harry and his wife will be present. Moreover, the two were also left without a domicile in the UK after King Charles III withdrew their right to use Frogmore Cottage.

