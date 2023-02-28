Home World What Mika and Giba look like now | Fun
World

What Mika and Giba look like now | Fun

by admin
What Mika and Giba look like now | Fun

On her Instagram, Rada Vasić published pictures of Ana and Ivana Nikolić, i.e. her sons Mika and Giba, who changed gender

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/radavasic_official

The news that the reality show participants Mika and Giba Vasić have changed their gender and are now called Ivana and Ana Nikolić has sounded like a bomb in the media.

The twins, whom Serbia met in the reality show Veliki Brat, and then in Zadruza, together with their parents Radeta and Rada Vasić, are now called Ana and Ivana Nikolić, and the public recently had the opportunity to see them in a video after the wedding of one of them.

Friends close to the family claim that “Rada Vasić’s mother turned off her phone, and that Rada’s father is in the hospital”, but now a picture of her daughters appeared on Rada’s Instagram. This is what they look like:

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/radavasic_official

Ivana and Ana used their participation in the Zadruga reality show, or rather the fee, for gender reassignment surgery at the beginning of last summer.

Watch the first video of Ana and Ivana:

Izvor: Kurir/BR

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Shalabayeva case, his wife Alma speaks: "My daughter and I have experienced a deportation"

You may also like

We have premiered the video for “Cicchatroa eta...

Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium:...

Biden’s policy on Israeli extremism is– Kiss Netanyahu’s...

IAEA, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium 18 times...

Željezničar Zvijezda Gradačac Cup BiH | Sport

Report about a bomb in the assembly of...

Carola Rackete, Senate Council denies authorization to proceed...

New school complex in Santa Chiara, a 15-year...

Levi’s® 501® relaunches models from the 80s –...

Teodora Stoica, MM’s daughter, is employed at FCSB

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy