On her Instagram, Rada Vasić published pictures of Ana and Ivana Nikolić, i.e. her sons Mika and Giba, who changed gender

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/radavasic_official

The news that the reality show participants Mika and Giba Vasić have changed their gender and are now called Ivana and Ana Nikolić has sounded like a bomb in the media.

The twins, whom Serbia met in the reality show Veliki Brat, and then in Zadruza, together with their parents Radeta and Rada Vasić, are now called Ana and Ivana Nikolić, and the public recently had the opportunity to see them in a video after the wedding of one of them.

Friends close to the family claim that “Rada Vasić’s mother turned off her phone, and that Rada’s father is in the hospital”, but now a picture of her daughters appeared on Rada’s Instagram. This is what they look like:

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/radavasic_official

Ivana and Ana used their participation in the Zadruga reality show, or rather the fee, for gender reassignment surgery at the beginning of last summer.

Watch the first video of Ana and Ivana:

00:43 Mika and Giba changed gender Izvor: Kurir/BR Izvor: Kurir/BR

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!