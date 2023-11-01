What Milica Pavlović’s house looks like in Gornji Bunibrod | Fun

For the first time, Milica Pavlović let the public take a peek into her home in Gornji Bunibrod, where she grew up, but also introduced her father and stepmother.

The young singer Milica Pavlović was a guest at Ognjen Amidžić’s, where she revealed everything when she walked into the studio with a completely different look, and then she decided to show her life in full and reveal what her house in Gornji Bunibrod looks like, as well as to introduce her stepmother Persa to the public. and father Dragoslav.

Although Milica did not grow up with her father, but with her grandmother Rada and grandfather Vladimir, the singer has a good relationship with her father, whom she has now presented in front of the cameras.

She first took Ognjena for a walk around the village, and then brought him home, where they contacted her father, then entered the house where her stepmother was. The host immediately asked Milica how she got along with her stepmother.

“Excellent. It’s not a fairy tale story, so stepmother… That’s my Persa from around ŠabacPavlović said immediately, and when Amidžić asked Persa what Milica was like, she said:

“Milica is wonderful, we agree, not as mother and daughter, but as two friends”.

The modern house is dominated by family photos, mostly featuring Miličina’s grandparents, but also her with her father. The singer also showed her room, which, as she said herself, was once covered with posters.



