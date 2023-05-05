What rate does Bogdan from Ploiesti have?

Bogdan de la Ploiesti has recently become one of the most popular and sought-after manele singers in Romania, and the artist’s fee has increased exponentially. But that doesn’t make those who want to listen to him live at a wedding, christening or baptism to give up his services, on the contrary, Bogdan from Ploiești has an almost full agenda this year 2023.

Bogdan from Ploiesti asks, for a 90-minute show, the sum of 8000 euros, but if the event takes place further from the Ploiesti – Bucharest axis, the amount increases considerably because other expenses are added such as extra kilometers to travel, hotel accommodation, etc.

“I’m sorry, I just spoke with my producer and my manager and I made a small mistake. It’s 8,000 for an hour and a half”, said Bogdan from Ploiesti on Tiktok. Some Internet users said that it was too much money, and others wanted to know what they were offering for that amount. “What do you know how to do with this money? I don’t think anyone cares… But in the end,” said someone in the comments. The manelist answered: “I have full 2023… almost every day… you calculate. I have over 200 events taken already…you do the math. I have more than 200 events already taken… do the math”, said Bogdan from Ploiesti.

Photo source: Instagram