Home » What rate does Bogdan from Ploiesti have?
World

What rate does Bogdan from Ploiesti have?

by admin
What rate does Bogdan from Ploiesti have?

Bogdan de la Ploiesti has recently become one of the most popular and sought-after manele singers in Romania, and the artist’s fee has increased exponentially. But that doesn’t make those who want to listen to him live at a wedding, christening or baptism to give up his services, on the contrary, Bogdan from Ploiești has an almost full agenda this year 2023.

Bogdan from Ploiesti asks, for a 90-minute show, the sum of 8000 euros, but if the event takes place further from the Ploiesti – Bucharest axis, the amount increases considerably because other expenses are added such as extra kilometers to travel, hotel accommodation, etc.

“I’m sorry, I just spoke with my producer and my manager and I made a small mistake. It’s 8,000 for an hour and a half”, said Bogdan from Ploiesti on Tiktok. Some Internet users said that it was too much money, and others wanted to know what they were offering for that amount. “What do you know how to do with this money? I don’t think anyone cares… But in the end,” said someone in the comments. The manelist answered: “I have full 2023… almost every day… you calculate. I have over 200 events taken already…you do the math. I have more than 200 events already taken… do the math”, said Bogdan from Ploiesti.

Photo source: Instagram

See also  Finland joins NATO Turkey approved the request | Info

You may also like

6.3 magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, some...

How to bear tragedies father Gojko Perović |...

Udinese-Sampdoria / The match referee has been chosen:...

the “mystery” of New Jersey that goes around...

The Lemon Twigs, review of their album Everything...

Details of the massacre near Mladenovac | Info

Seven people suspected of being part of a...

Coronation of King Charles, all eyes on Harry...

The US reiterates military support for Taiwan and...

The collective that makes the banners of radical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy