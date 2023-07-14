What stage is the European “Green Deal” at?

Loading player

On Wednesday, the European Parliament preliminarily approved the Nature Restoration Law, a very important piece of the Green Deal, the series of measures to make energy production and citizens’ lifestyles more sustainable and less harmful to the environment Europeans, pillar of the political program of the European Commission led by Ursula Von Der Leyen.

The final version of the Nature Restoration Law will have to be agreed with the European Commission and the Council of the European Union, i.e. the body in which the representatives of the governments of the 27 member countries sit, in the so-called trialogue: but to find an agreement there shouldn’t be many difficulties. The law is only the latest in a series of measures that make up the Green Deal, whose parliamentary approval process began in 2019.

The current term of the European Parliament will end in May, when elections will be held throughout the Union to renew its seats. The mandate of the Commission also coincides with that of the Parliament. Despite the expiry of both of them is just under a year away, due to bureaucratic times the final approval of the latest regulations still under discussion will have to be completed by February 2024, therefore in a few months. However, experts following the Green Deal believe that its major pieces have already been finally approved, and that only a few parts remain to be examined.

The two main pieces of the Green Deal have already been approved some time ago: the Climate Law, which obliges the Union to reduce net emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and to zero them by 2050, it went into effect in 2021. The “Fit for 55”, the concrete plan to meet the 55 percent target, was presented in 2021 and adopted in its main parts in April 2023. Also in April has been approved another law that has been talked about a lot, namely the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035.

“Compared to the initial proposal of the plan, we are two-thirds done,” explained a Republic Mauro Albrizio, director of the European office of Legambiente in Brussels: “now we need to see how the Law on the restoration of nature will arrive at the trialogue in the autumn, and then whether new games will be played on a delicate sector, agriculture”. Albrizio refers to the Farm to Fork, the European Commission’s plan to push the agricultural sector towards more sustainable investments and approaches, which partly it has yet to be translated into concrete measures.

“Most of the Green Deal packages have already been approved. The Industrial Plan which concerns companies and the reform of the electricity market remain outside», always said a Republic Davide Panzeri, Europe expert of ECCO Climate, an Italian think tank that deals with climate and energy transition. The Industrial Plan was presented by the Commission in February of 2023 and simplifying a lot, it provides for a harmonization of the rules that facilitates the transition towards more sustainable models by European industries.

Lately Politico he pointed out that the next steps will also be the most delicate, due to the approaching elections and therefore the electoral campaign: even the approval of the Law on the restoration of nature was in doubt until the last moment due to the opposition of a relevant piece of the European People’s Party, the main centre-right European party, which for some months he is trying to reposition himself as a protector of rural interests. And with this in mind, it is greatly strengthening its ties with farmers’ trade associations across Europe.

«Has the political debate influenced our work? Of course he did,” said a Politico the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevičius, on the criticism received from the right for the Law on the restoration of nature. “But the preparations for this proposal had begun before the debate began: anything can be used in an electoral campaign, in a negative or positive sense.”