Stormy Daniels she could be the woman who will impeach the first president in American history. The story is that of the alleged relationship between Donald Trump and the porn starwhich would have been paid for by the former president with 130,000 dollars in exchange for silence with the press. Trump announced his arrest on Tuesday, March 21, urging his supporters to protest. But who is Daniels and what charges are now hanging over the former head of the White House?





Who is Stormy Daniels

Stage name of Stephanie Clifford, Stormy Daniels works as a porn star.

Stephanie Clifford signing an autograph at an adult entertainment festival in Berlin in 2018

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clifford grew up in a country home. Her childhood, as she recounted in the book ‘Full Disclosure’, was marked by poverty and abuse since the age of 9.





After working as a stripper in high school, he began his career as a sex worker in theporn industryreceiving awards as director, writer and star.

The meeting with Trump

Lhe meeting with Donald Trump only came in 2006, when the future president had recently married Melania and became the father of her son Barron.

Trump, then in his 60s, was already a major figure in the real estate industry and had made his small-screen debut with The Apprentice.





The two would start to meet repeatedly, but it is not clear in what kind of relationship. Trump would also promised the young woman to make her appear on ‘The Apprentice’. Relations would have been interrupted after a few months and by the will of the woman.

Ten years later, in 2016, on the occasion of Trump’s candidacy, the porn star tried to sell the story of his relationship with the presidential candidate to the media and tabloids, initially without any success.

As interest in the affair began to mount, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, he offered Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence. An agreement for which Trump now risks prosecution.





The investigation against Trump

The investigation comes from the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who has begun investigating the case of illegal payments to Stormy Daniels, carried out on the eve of the 2016 election campaign.

The former president had then accused him “breaking the law” by using the woman’s testimony “to incredibly harass, prosecute, and indict a former president, and now a prominent presidential candidate.”

To these accusations, however, others are added. The prosecutor’s office in Atlanta, Georgia, is also considering challenging Donald Trump i extortion and conspiracy crimes in the inquiry into his attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the Southern State.





Investigators would pick up a large volume of evidenceincluding recordings of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents and 75 testimonials.

The New York Police meanwhile is in the state of maximum alert in the event of a possible indictment.

In recent days Donald Trump had in fact launched an appeal to his supporters for “take back the country”, a message that recalls the assault on Capitol Hill.





What is the former president at risk

If Trump is indicted, it would be the first time in history for a former president.

However, that would not prevent him, under the US constitution, from running for president in 2024, which Trump has already stated he intends to do.

According to experts, if indicted he would probably be released on bail and could be allowed to go home.



