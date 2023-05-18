What the hell is going on in Ecuador

On Wednesday, the president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, a conservative, dissolved parliament to avoid being removed from his post: precisely the parliament, which is controlled by the opposition, had begun Tuesday to discuss an impeachment process against him for a case of embezzlement linked to two public companies. AND first time in the history of Ecuador that a president takes such a drastic measure against the parliament, even though it is foreseen in the Constitution: now new parliamentary and presidential elections will have to be called within the next six months.

Lasso is 67 years old, has been president of Ecuador since 2021 and is the leader of Creating Opportunities (CREO), a center-right party. Last week he was impeached on charges of failing to take action against a state scam involving two public oil companies, of which his protesters said he knew. On Tuesday, at the start of the impeachment process, the president defended himself by arguing that there was no evidence to support the accusations against him, which he described as “unfounded”.

In the decree which ordered the dissolution of the National Assembly – Ecuador’s unicameral parliament – Lasso accused the parliamentarians of wanting to destabilize the government. The dissolution was possible thanks to a mechanism known as “death cross” (crossed, mutual death) which in 2008 was inserted into the Constitution by the then center-left government of Rafael Correa as part of a broader reform: it establishes that the president can dissolve parliament only once in certain circumstances within the first three years of government, but in addition to putting an end to the mandate of parliamentarians, it also puts an end to its own, to allow for the choice of a new president and a new parliament through new elections.

Lasso defined the application of the mechanism as a “democratic” decision, both because it is foreseen by the Constitution and because “it gives back to the Ecuadorian people, to you, the power to decide their future in the next elections”. On Wednesday, the National Assembly in the capital Quito was manned by soldiers and soldiers who prevented parliamentarians from entering the building: the work of parliament will remain suspended until new members are elected, and in case of need Lasso will govern by decree . Special provisions had also entered into force in the city to guarantee public order in the event of any protests, but it was not necessary to apply them.

For some time, both centre-left parties and those representing indigenous people in the country have been calling for Lasso’s resignation.

Former President Correa, leader of the left-wing populist Movement for the Civil Revolution (RC), he wrote on Twitter that “obviously there is no ‘internal crisis'” and argued that Lasso only dissolved parliament because he didn’t have enough supporters to save himself. In any case, according to Correa, this is “a GREAT opportunity to get rid” of him and “reconquer the country”. The indigenous people’s organization Conaie, represented in parliament by the Pachakutik Plurinational Unity Movement (MUPP), had promised to mobilize if Lasso enforced the death cross: Wednesday though he clarified that it will only do so in the event that the president abuses his powers while he rules by decree.

Now the National Electoral Council has been instructed to convene new elections during which a new president and future members of parliament will be chosen, who will govern until the current term ends in 2025. The elections are to be held before the end of the year, but are expected to be scheduled for the end of August .

Lasso will be able to run again, but it is not certain that he will be able to get re-elected easily. The decision to dissolve parliament spared him the humiliation of a possible dismissal: however, the sudden end of his mandate in the middle of the impeachment process could benefit the oppositioneven considering that his government had never enjoyed widespread support.

Ecuador has about 18 million inhabitants. In recent years, it has seen a large increase in the homicide rate and crime rate in general, mostly due to the growing influence of drug trafficking organizations. There have recently been large anti-government protests in the country due to the levels of unemployment and poverty as well as the inefficiency of the health system and the economic crisis, aggravated by a significant increase in inflation. Last February’s local elections were also a failure for the president’s party, as the main opposition parties (RC and MUPP) won in all the main provinces and cities of the country, including Guayaquil, the most populous.

It was the second time that the country’s parliament had tried to remove Lasso from his post: he had already tried in June 2022, one year after his election and in the midst of great protests by indigenous people against his government. On that occasion, however, there weren’t enough votes to go to the impeachment process.