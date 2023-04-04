Are you among those who fondly remember the beauty of the iPhone 4 phone? If so, see what it would look like if it were made today.

Source: Reddit / G8M8N8

If you ask technology enthusiasts, many will tell you that the iPhone 4 is one of the most beautiful smartphones that has ever been on the market. However, have you ever wondered what this model would look like if it was made today?

He tried to answer this very question G8M8N8a user of the forum Reddit, who shared images of a reimagined iPhone 4 model, with an advanced design, similar to what we can see in the market today.

Although Apple has returned the flat edges of the phone on the iPhone 12 models (who are leaving again this year), many will agree that it did not surpass its previous creation, and that the iPhone 4 is a device that stands out for its beauty even today.

The problem with newer Apple phones is that they’re bigger and heavier than the iconic model, and a redditor has solved it by showing us what we’re missing with his pictures.

As you can see in the gallery above, the “new” iPhone 4 features a USB-C port, thin and flat edges, Dynamic Island, capacitive volume buttons, and a more modern screen – housed in the footprint of the older model.

Of course, these images are just a nice idea, a concept phone that Apple will never make, or that we will never see on sale. Even if the giant from Cupertino wants it, we fear that the model shown is too thin for today’s batteries and the autonomy that customers consume, but we do not rule out that better battery technology will change this in the years to come – progress has certainly been made.