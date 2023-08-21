What the most fashionable skirts look like for autumn 2023: 7 fashionable models

In summer, it’s quite easy to choose a skirt – almost any light material will be the perfect complement to the look. In autumn, pregnancy becomes more complicated due to the drop in temperature. However, this does not mean that it is necessary to lower the degree in the images as well. It’s a good thing next season’s trendy options won’t let you do that! We tell you about the most elegant skirts of next fall.

Pencil skirt

Pencil skirt it has been known to us for a long time, but the year 2023 changed its fate. Now this conical model, which perfectly emphasizes the figure, has become the hit of autumn. Even if you bet on the usual version of the suit material, which often appears in office images, you will still be “full of money”. But don’t forget about experiments – glossy, tweed or rhinestone skirts will be a spectacular alternative to basic ones.

Patent mini skirts

This trend is suitable for those fashionistas who are not afraid to take risks. A skirt short a priori attracts more attention, and now imagine what will happen if you choose a model with a glossy shine? Patent mini skirts joined the fall-2023 hit parade thanks to the dazzling effect. The main thing is to competently compose the image. Combine such a bright background with a calm top. You can even choose a piece that covers your hips – the glow will still show even through the hollow of a jacket or sweater.

Short skirts with large decorations

To create a spectacular image, you can give up glitter – in this case, the same mini skirts will help us, but with “naive” details. How do you like skirts made of blooming buds or neat bows? It is important that such decorative elements were large – the opposite style replaces minimalism. In any case, do not worry that the massive accents will seem ostentatious – just choose a mini with similar “chips” in tone. This is the main secret of the most fashionable skirts of autumn-2023.

Long denim skirts in retro style

Denim continues to hold the bar, only now the most fashionable products are visually “aged” – they are covered with scratches or decorative scratches. Here, denim maxi skirts, which will be relevant next fall, will visually return to the past. Dare to choose versions with a “dirty” or “faded” effect.

Low Waist Satin Maxi Skirts

Satin skirts in any season are considered a staple. For example, almost all fashionistas have the same midi skirts. But now it’s worth changing course a little and taking a closer look at the low-waisted linen maxi skirts, which are considered a trend for next fall. But even then, it’s all familiar—we’ve been familiar with the length and fit for years. There will be no problems with stylizations – such a model is still obedient to the composition of images. Except that cropped tops are better to replace with bodysuits in the cold season.

Pleated mini skirts

Since childhood, autumn has been associated with the beginning of the school season – so why not think back to those days and try a playful pleated skirt again. The pleated mini skirt was all the rage in fashion last year. And to make the “school” model even more spectacular, look for versions in bright colors or skirts with accent elements – for example, with a double belt, bold belts at the waist or buttons. A little grunge never hurt anyone – who says you always have to be an honors student?

Tweed midi skirts

Tweed skirts are loved by almost all fashionistas – they refer to the French style. A year ago, girls focused exclusively on mini skirts – they look romantic and moderately spicy. Now we meet a new favorite of autumn – the tweed midi skirt. So that the image does not seem visually heavy due to dense fabric, give preference to options with high cuts, which, in addition, will increase the degree of attractiveness.