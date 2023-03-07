Luke Black was born in Čačak, today he lives in London and his neighbors don’t see him often, but they all know him well and agree on one thing.

Izvor: RTS 1/Screenshot

Young Luke Black is this year’s representative of Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, and his song “Samo mi se spava” is widely played on radio stations and television channels and has not left anyone indifferent. The winning performance caused stormy reactions from the public, and at the moment there is none no one is happier than Luka’s family, but also the neighborhood in his native Čačak who cheered him on during the Eurovision Song Contest ’23. Although they rarely meet him, because after finishing high school he left Čačak, first for Belgrade, and then for London, where he still lives today. they never doubted his success for a moment.

“We were endlessly looking forward to Luka’s triumph and I am convinced that he will represent us worthily in Liverpool. I know him as a child, well-mannered, cultured, an excellent student, with his work and talent, the success he achieved is not surprising. On Saturday, we gathered at my house and cheered and celebrated together, while Luka’s mom was waiting for the victory in the capital, with her son. We sang and rejoiced late into the night. Having known Luka since I was a child, I had no doubt that he would achieve this kind of success. A dedicated, dedicated and incredibly talented young man. It should not be a surprise if this wonderful young man surprises us positively in Liverpool. The whole of Čačak is with him“, said a neighbor from the street where Luka’s mother has a business, adding that they are waiting for the Ivanovićs to return from Belgrade, in order to continue the celebration in their hometown.

The family is overjoyed by this great success of the young singer and the parents, of course, want the trophy to belong to their Luka, and they want to continue celebrating in Čačak without public pressure.

“Given that Luka these days, and continues to do so selflessly, gave interviews very dedicatedly and sincerely, we as a family would not advertise. I fully understand the relevance of this moment, but we would also like to rejoice with friends, family, without any pressure. That is our wish for now. I hope you will understand,” said Luka’s mother, Marija Ivanović.



Luke Black Source: YouTube/ RTS Eurovision Song – Official channel

(MONDO/Kurir)