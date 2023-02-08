The mobile telephony sector was not affected by the increases which, however, characterized various services during 2022. The data collected by the Tariff Observatory of SOStariffe.it and Segugio.it, in fact, confirm a figure in contrast for the market of mobile telephony. The average fee for offers offered by operators to new customers is down by -8%. At the same time, the “price battle” turns into a real “war of the Gigas” with rates that, compared to 12 months ago, can now count on 42% more GB each month.

Il mobile phone market has registered several new features in the last 12 months, with numbers in stark contrast to other services. The average price of the offers is in slight drop and the bundles proposed by the operators now include many more Giga to navigate on the go. These are the main evidences that emerge from the data collected by theRate Observatory of SOStariffe.it and Segugio.it.

The study compared data from January 2022 with those of January 2023 to offer a detailed “snapshot” of the current state of the mobile telephony sector and of the main trends of the last few months, taking into consideration both the offers of the MNO operators and those of the MVNO virtual operators present on the market.

How mobile phone offers have changed in 2023: many more Giga at a slightly lower price

The survey confirms slightly decreasing prices ed increasingly rich offers of Giga. Considering all the mobile tariffs present on the market (both those of MNO operators with proprietary network infrastructure and that of MVNO virtual operators), an average fee of 9.74 euros per month with a decrease of -8% compared to what was recorded in January 2022 when the average rent was 10.59 euros per month. The data relating to January 2023 is particularly interesting. The data from last September is confirmed, with an average price of less than 10 euros per month with the January 2023 figure representing a new low for the sector.

The price reduction is accompanied by a Giga increase included in the offers. On average, in fact, telephone operators make good services available to new customers 115GB per month. This is a truly significant result as it represents a growth of +42% compared to January 2022 when mobile rates included, on average, 81 GB each month.

Therefore, today, a mobile phone tariff includes almost 40 GB more than what was recorded exactly 12 months. The January data shows a slight growth even compared to the previous all-time high, recorded last September, a sign that the trend that drives the increase in the monthly Giga of mobile telephony offers has not stopped yet. On the other hand, minimal changes should be noted for minutes (+3% with 2817 monthly minutes) and SMS (+2.5% with 1891 monthly SMS).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Stable prices but 50% more Giga for MNO operators

Restricting the investigation to operators MNO (TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE and Iliad) the reference trend of the mobile telephony market emerges even more clearly. The offers of the MNO operators, in fact, register a significant increase in the Giga included each month against a stable price. The periodic cost of the offers is 14.40 euros per month (-0.3% on an annual basis).

What changes, clearly, are the monthly Giga. In fact, MNO providers make available, on average, 135GB per month with a growth of +50% compared to data collected in January last year when rates averaged 90 GB per month. From this year, therefore, it is possible to activate tariffs with about 45 GB more per month. Slight growth, however, for minutes (+2.7% for a total of 2803 minutes) and SMS (+11.7% for a total of 2213 SMS).

The offers of MVNO virtual operators now include 36.8% more Giga



The offers of virtual operators MVNO (lacking a proprietary network infrastructure) are traditionally cheaper. Also in January 2023 this figure is respected with further evidence. The number of rates offered by virtual operators is growing (both due to an increase in operators and an increase in the number of rates proposed by a single operator). This figure increases the incidence of the cheaper rates of MVNO providers on the overall average of the sector.

According to the data collected from the survey, on average, the offers of virtual operators include a periodic cost of 7.91 euros per month with a decrease of -5,7% compared to January 2022 data. This is also an interesting fact. In fact, for the first time, the average price of MVNO tariffs falls below 8 euros per month. Also worth noting is a net increase in monthly Giga arriving at 104 GB with an increase of +36,8%, surpassing the 100GB mark each month for the first time. Minimum changes for minutes (+3.2%) and SMS (-0.1%).

Offers for less than 10 euros per month include 104 GB

The mobile telephony market in Italy has long revolved around the psychological threshold of 10 euros per month which is often seen as a real watershed between a convenient and an expensive rate. The study therefore analyzed the mobile offers with a fee lower than this threshold to verify which are the characteristics that must be expected from the rates that can be activated in this price range.

According to the collected data, the “average” tariff with a fee of less than 10 euros per month presents 2763 minutes, 1723 SMS so i 104 GB. These numbers are very similar to the average tariff results of the MVNO operators which, in fact, dominate the market in this price range. It should also be noted that the average fee for offers below 10 euros per month is equal to 7.48 euros per month.

Also interesting is the comparison with January 2022. Last year, in fact, the rates of less than 10 euros per month included only 71 GB each month against a periodic fee of 7.61 euros. Also in this market segment, therefore, the trends of the sector are confirmed: significant increase for Giga (+46%) in the face of a slight decrease in the average rent (-1.7%).

How the mobile telephony market has changed: 5G offers and those with at least 50 GB per month are growing

The survey carried out by the Observatory offers a clear picture of the mobile telephony market, furthermore highlighting some reference trends such as the progressive drop in the average monthly fee of the offers and the constant increase in GB included which, in comparison with the data of the previous year, show a truly significant leap forward. There are, however, further elements to be highlighted to have one complete “snapshot” of the market.

Among the data collected during the survey emerge someone evidence which helping to identify which are the current characteristics of the mobile phone market. In fact, at the beginning of 2023, about 25% of the available offers allow access to 5G. In 2020, when the new generation mobile network was still in an early commercial launch phase, the diffusion of 5G tariffs was around 10%. For further growth it will be necessary for 5G to become an integral part of the offers of the main virtual operators and not only of the MNO operators.

Another element that helps to understand the evolution of the market is represented by the growth of offers with at least 50 GB, a limit which, in many cases, can be seen as a psychological threshold capable of separating an offer with a few Gigabytes from an offer with a sufficient number of data traffic to satisfy one’s needs. The data from the beginning of 2023 confirm that more than 60% of the offers can count on at least 50 GB.

In 2020, on the other hand, only 44% of the offers were able to reach this threshold, so much so that the average monthly Giga available to users looking for a new tariff was equal to 45 GB per month. In the course of just under three years, therefore, the number of monthly Giga included in the offers has almost tripled in front of a average fee That shrank by about 12% (going from (11.12 euros to 9.74 euros per month).

The perfect offer is just a click away

To change operator, identifying a new more advantageous tariff, it is possible to access the mobile phone offers comparator Of SOStariffe.it e Segugio.it. In this way, it is possible to access a complete overview of the most advantageous rates available on the market, identifying the most advantageous offer and requesting online activation, with free delivery of the SIM at home, minimizing the time and costs of switching.