What the Wagner group does in Africa

In recent days US intelligence sources have revealed to some media, including il New York Timesthat the Wagner group, a mercenary company affiliated with the Russian government, would offer high-level weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, toThe paramilitary group known as Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is in fact a parallel army and is commanded by Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. Since April 15, the RSF have been engaged in a violent clash for power against the regular army, commanded by the country’s president Abdel Fattah al Burhan: the conflict has already caused over 400 deaths.

The indiscretion confirms the increasingly central role of the Wagner Group in Sudan, where it has been present since 2017, and in general on the African continent. The presence of Wagner’s mercenaries in various African countries was known, as were the group’s broad economic interests in various regions. In recent weeks it had been confirmed and further deepened by revelations from some documents of the US Ministry of Defense, secret but leaked online, initially on the Discord platform: on Thursday 12 April, for this publication of confidential documents, Jack Teixeira, an employee of 21 years of a military base.

According to various studies, the Wagner group carries out activities in thirteen different African countries, in some cases of a military nature, in others only commercial: on the one hand, the objective is to obtain economic advantages, for example through the exploitation of local resources, on the other create a network of governments on the continent close to the Russian positions and in opposition to Western countries. The mercenary company created by Yevgeny Prigozhin de facto on the continent acts almost as a political entity, as well as military support to various authoritarian regimes.

Its members have, over the years, been accused of extremely serious crimes in many of the states in which they have operated.

The Wagner Group is a PMC (Private Military Company) made up mostly of Russian ex-military, ex-policemen and ex-security agents. It has existed for about ten years: it would be a private group of mercenaries, but in fact it has always been rather close to President Vladimir Putin, who has used it on several occasions as an instrument of his military strategy. Although it is currently engaged on the Ukrainian front, and in particular in the battle of Bakhmut, its activities on the African continent have not stopped.

The group’s mercenaries had begun operating in Libya after the end of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and the start of the civil war, and had joined the militias of Marshal Khalifa Haftar in the war against the government in Tripoli, supported by Western countries. Since then they have carried out various operations on the African continent on a mandate from the Russian government.

The Wagner group has also been present in Sudan since 2017, when it began providing military training to both regular troops and General Dagalo’s RSF. In exchange, the company obtained the exploitation of some gold mines, the authorization to search for uranium and privileged relations above all with the vice president Dagalo.

The latter has been to Russia several times, has signed agreements for the creation of a Russian naval base on the Red Sea in Port Sudan (expected by the end of 2023), has received weapons for its paramilitary militias. Two Sudan-based mining companies, whose security is guaranteed by the RSF, have been subjected to sanctions by the United States because they are accused of helping Prigozhin to circumvent the sanctions. According to anonymous intelligence sources, currently the Wagner group would have offered Vice President Dagalo surface-to-air missiles to respond to the air supremacy of the regular troops: these weapons would be available to the Wagner group in the Central African Republic. Dagalus has not yet decided whether to accept the offer, but he has already received military support from Libyan militias very close to the Wagner group.

Prigozhin has personally denied these rumors through his Telegram channel, saying that the group has not operated in Sudan for years, but offering itself as a possible mediator between the two parties: it also has ties to President Burhan. Wagner’s potentially notable role in the conflict and its founder Prigozhin’s ties to both factions are a good example of the Russian mercenary company’s penetration into Africa.

According to reports from the US Department of Defense that have become public, the group has managed to insert itself as a political player in thirteen countries in about five years, also exploiting the American disengagement during the administration of former President Donald Trump, as well as growing negative feelings towards France , which had strong influences and interests in some African countries. The list of states having relations with Wagner includes Libya, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Wagner’s emissaries (often Prigozhin himself, who in recent years has traveled extensively in the capitals of the continent), offer military training, arms sales and repression of opposition, be it tribal, jihadist or political. They provide political or military elites with the means to export capital abroad and condition local public opinion with disinformation campaigns via social media, exploiting trolls and fake news.

In exchange for all these operations and support for dictatorial regimes, they ask for access to the exploitation of natural resources (gold, diamonds, rare earths, oil, uranium, lithium) and the creation of lasting political relationships, including support for policies and to Russian interests. One of the effects already obtained was the February 24 vote in the United Nations, which called for the immediate withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine: two of the five votes against were from Eritrea and Mali, 15 of the 32 abstentions were from African countries.

The Wagner group is particularly active in Mali, where it has fueled already existing resentment over the presence of French contingents, who have since announced their withdrawal from the area in 2021. The Russian mercenaries are providing military support to Mali’s ruling military junta after two coups in less than a year (2020 and 2021), especially in contrast to the jihadist groups operating in the Sahel region: here they have been guilty, according to international observers and the United Nations, of numerous violations of human rights.

The Russian presence in Mali, which according to announcements by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is destined to increase, is added to that in the Central African Republic, where there are over 1,800 Wagner mercenaries present: they intervened in the country for the first time in 2017, officially to provide military training, during the civil war that started in 2013, but they remained in the country even after the signing of the peace accords in 2019. Here too they are accused of mass summary executionsarbitrary detentions, sexual assaults, looting, enforced disappearances and torture during interrogations.

A new area of ​​possible influence of the group is Chad: mercenaries of Wagner are allegedly arming and training groups of rebels, with the aim of organizing an insurrection against the government of mahamat Idriss Déby, son of President Idriss Déby killed by rebels in April 2021.



The group is also present in Libya: here it was accused by the Italian government of governing migratory flows with the intention of destabilizing Europe, but there is no confirmation of the number of mercenaries actually present in the country and the Libyan general Haftar, supported by the Russians , does not directly control the coastal areas from which the boats of migrants headed for Italy depart.