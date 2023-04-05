SOStariffe.it Observatory and Segugio.it: new increases for fixed and mobile telephony. In addition to the increases at the beginning of the year on the rates for existing customers, inflation-indexed rates are added which provide for an annual fee adjustment mechanism

The increase in consumer prices in Italy does not spare the telephony sector. In fact, with inflation still high, some operators have inaugurated 2023 by increasing costs for existing customers through remodulations tariffs: increases in the fee by a fixed amount established by the provider.

Meanwhile, the rates indexed to inflation which envisage, among the contractual conditions, a periodic adjustment of the monthly fee based on the trend of inflation and which could lead to new and new price increases.

L’Rates Observatory of SOStariffe.it e Segugio.it, starting from the increases of these first months of 2023 photographer in detail i new trends in the telephony sector.

2023 started with a new wave of remodeling

For the telephony mobile there have been increases by TIM (+2 euro per month for some existing customers) e WINDTRE (+2 euros per month) as well as from the main Italian virtual operator Post Mobile (+1 euro per month). For the telephony fixedremodels have arrived for customers Fastweb (up to + 5 euros per month), TIM (+2 euros per month) e Vodafone (+1.99 euros per month).

For the moment the increases were concentrated on the rates of existing customers While those for new customers they do not appear to be affected by the phenomenon. As evidenced by the surveys of the Observatory at the beginning of 2023, in fact, the Average fee for mobile phone deals is at an all-time low and also the Average rent for home Internet offers is declining compared to previous months.

Operators applying unilateral contract changes to their customers are required to comply well-defined information obligationsguaranteeing a certain forewarning and the possibility of exercising the right of withdrawal, even by switching to another operator.

In this reference scenario, what one learns from is particularly topical AGCM with bulletin No. 11 of 20 March 2023: the Authority Guarantor of Competition and Market announces that he sprayed a TIM a fine of 2.1 million euros for having activated an optional additional paid service for a portion of one’s users – without express prior consent: more Giga against an increase of up to 2 euros per month.

Furthermore, in the same bulletin we read how AGCM has launched an investigation into WINDTRE concerning a double SMS message sent to its customers, again with a view to modifying the offer and concurrently increasing the tariff.

Rates indexed to inflation: the news of 2023 in the telephony sector

The “big news” of the last few months for the telephony sector, both fixed and mobile, is represented by inflation-indexed rates. For the moment this new mechanism has been introduced, with slightly different characteristics, from WINDTRE e TIMboth for rates to existing and new customers, and on both fixed and mobile networks.

As happened a few years ago with the renew every 4 weeks and not every month, other operators may follow suit in the next future.

Inflation-linked rates include a annual update of the monthly fee which follows theevolution of inflation. The increment it does not represent a tariff remodulation e therefore, it would not give the possibility to exercise the right of withdrawalon the contrary, the adjustment to inflation, as defined by these tariffs, would be an integral part of the contractual conditions.

In Table 1 the following is described different indexing mechanism defined by TIM and WINDTRE. The two operators have such a mechanism has already been introduced among the contractual characteristics of the mobile and landline telephone offers reserved for new customers. Furthermore, through remodulation, the mechanism is already active also for some existing TIM customers who have accepted the contractual modification.

Both operators provide a annual update of the monthly fee: TIM follows the trend of the index IPCA (Harmonized Consumer Price Index for EU countries) which offers a comparable measure of inflation at European level. WINDTRE, on the other hand, uses the index HE WAS (Index of consumer prices for families of workers and office workers) which measures the trend in consumption of families headed by an employee.

OPERATOR PERIODICITY FEATURES ADJUSTMENT MAXIMUM MONTHLY INCREASE TIM Yearly, from 1st April 2024 HICP + 3.5 points Up to 10% more WINDTRE Yearly, from Q1 2024 FOI with minimum change of +5% Linked to the performance of the FOI

It should be noted that both mechanisms, in fact, they do not take into account the effect of any negative inflation rate. In fact, TIM clarifies in the operating notes of the indexing system that any negative values ​​of the reference index will not be taken into consideration. WINDTRE, on the other hand, sets a minimum increase to be applied to each update, regardless of the effective rate of the index used as a reference.

For new customers who activate an inflation-linked rate today, it is important to understand the functioning of this clause.

In Table 2 it’s quoted a simulation of what could happen in 2024 (assuming an inflation rate equal to the current one), on the occasion of the first adjustment of the fee for the inflation-indexed rates of TIM and WINDTRE, currently available to new customers. Who will activate a new rate indexed to inflationtherefore, will be subject to a adjustment of this type.

HOW SPENDING WOULD VARY AFTER THE UPDATE, ASSUMING AN INFLATION RATE AS THE CURRENT ONE OFFER MONTHLY FEE ON ACTIVATION MONTHLY FEE AFTER THE UPDATE ANNUAL EXPENDITURE INCREASE TIM 5G Power Smart 14,99 € 16,49 € + 18,00 € More Full 5G by WINDTRE 14,99 € 16,45 € + 17,52 € Super Fiber by WINDTRE 26,99 € 29,63 € + 31,68 € TIM WiFi Power Smart 29,90 € 32,89 € + 35,88 €

New customer rates available in March 2023

The monthly fee after the update and the annual increase are calculated considering the value of the ISTAT indices of February 2023

