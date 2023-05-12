What time is the Giro d’Italia 2023 today, Capua-Gran Sasso d’Italia: exact schedule, towns and cities crossed

Today, Friday 12 May, the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 takes place: a fraction of 218 km from Capua to the Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore). The Corsa Rosa continues its journey and proposes the first finish uphill, with an overall difference in altitude of 3900 meters to face. The men of classification will move, the climbers will have to try to recover the ground lost in the time trial, also in view of the second time trial. It promises to be a great show among all the big names, especially in a particularly heated finale that will reshuffle the general classification.

The first 60 km are simple, then the easy ascent to Castel di Sangro begins. Following, after 91 km, the entrance to Roccaraso (second category GPM). Descent towards Bussi sul Tirino, then near the Ofena junction the ascent of Calascio: a second category GPM, 13.5 km at 6% average gradient. Just enough time to catch your breath and then ai Final 26.4 km uphill: these are the ones that lead to the Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Emperor). The first 22 km are pedalable (around 4%), but the last 4 km are fiery at 8.2% average gradient with peaks of 13%.

The seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia winds through three regions: Campania, Molise, Abruzzo. The provinces of Caserta, Isernia, L'Aquila are crossed. Departure at 11.15, arrival between 16.55 and 17.35 depending on the average speed that will be maintained by the group. Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, the departure and arrival times, all the countries and locations crossed during the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023. Also reported the chronotable with transit times city by city, province by province: find out when the Giro d'Italia passes by your house.

CAPUA-GRAN SASSO D’ITALIA CALENDAR, GIRO D’ITALIA 2023 STAGE

Friday 12 May

11.15 am Departure

16.55-17.35 (approximately) Arrival

CAPUA-GRAN SASSO OF ITALY GIRO D’ITALIA: MUNICIPALITIES AND COUNTRIES CROSSED

PROVINCE OF CASERTA: Capua, Calvi Risorta, Vairano Scalo.

PROVINCE OF ISERNIA: Venafro.

PROVINCE OF L’ACQUILA: Castel di Sangro, Roccaraso, Pian delle Cinque Miglia, Rocca Pia, Pettorano sul Gizio, Sulmona, Pratola Peligna.

PROVINCE OF PESCARA: Peoples, Bussi sul Tirino, Cirichiello.

PROVINCE OF L’Aquila: Calascio, Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Piano Racollo, Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore).

CAPUA-GRAN SASSO D’ITALIA PROGRAM: HOW TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: RaiSportHD from 11.15 to 14.00 and on Rai 2 from 14.00, free and unencrypted; Eurosport 1, for subscribers.

Live stream: Rai Play, free; Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN, for subscribers.

Live text text: OA Sport.

CAPUA-GRAN SASSO D’ITALIA, TIMETABLE PASSING GIRO D’ITALIA

Photo: Lapresse