What to do with old Bus plus cards | Info

The Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, explained how the new ticket collection system will work with public transport.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

The mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, said that he expects that by the end of the week there will be at all city transport stops highlighted informative posters about the new Belgrade plus public transport systemand as he said, there are already LED screens in the buses, which will significantly contribute to citizens being better informed about the new billing system.

“Everything is quite simplified because there are only four forms of 90 minutes, A1 (one day), A7 (seven days) and A30 (a month), as well as one unique number 9011 for messages. The price of a ticket purchased by SMS will be more expensive for about three dinars because that’s the price of mobile operators,” Šapić said yesterday on RTS and added that there will be no repression or control in the first days of the implementation of the new system. All citizens who have funds on their existing cards can go to one of the ten branch offices and use the money to buy the card they want. All privileged categories remain, but at a reduced price of one thousand dinars, and that price will be unique for all thirteen categories, the mayor pointed out, according to the announcement of the City Administration.

Annual ticket for privileged categories

The annual ticket for privileged categories is also new and it costs eleven thousand dinars. For elementary and high school students, transportation is completely free, and this is another concession, because until now high school students had to pay, with the fact that children attending high school will receive personalized tickets for transportation from September. on which the final year of education will be indicated.

Kentkart controllers are no longer authorized persons, but only Beli, who will perform the control of tickets for public transport as officials, said Šapić. On that occasion, he appealed to the citizens to report to the police if anyone harasses them and if anyone other than Whites asks them for a ticket. He also referred to certain media that broadcast articles from social networks on how the system can be deceived, condemning such actions.

“You can steal from a supermarket, you can rob a bank, you can cheat everything, but when you propagate how someone can steal, the question arises whether you even deserve the position you are in, which is to communicate with the public.” pointed out Šapić.

Payment by SMS, a return message arrives with a unique number

As he stated, when transportation is paid for by SMS, a return message arrives with a unique number, which actually represents a control number, and if Beli is in doubt, he can always send a control message, and if it does not appear on the phone of the one who paid for the ticket, it is about forgery.

“It is important that people know that fraud of this type is no longer a misdemeanor but a criminal offense with a possible sentence of up to three years in prison. Well, if someone wants to risk receiving a criminal complaint that we will file against him for fifty dinars, let him go”, warned the mayor. Speaking about the extension of Višnjička street, Šapić assessed that it is of crucial importance for the residents of this part of the city, specifying that there will be two lanes on each side plus one autonomous for public transport.

“At the moment, there are crowds, but the work is being done faster than the scheduled deadlines. When the reconstruction is completed, the life of people in Karaburma, Višnjička banja, Višnjica, and in general in that part of Zvezdara and Palilula will no longer be the same. I’m sorry for the crowds, but I think that this will be one of the best things we’ve done in months”said Šapić.

As he stated, there is money for all free projects and programs and they are foreseen in the city budget because the focus of the work is social policy, care and assistance to citizens and the safety of children, the mayor concluded.

(MONDO/RTS)