What Too Much Training Does to the Brain | Magazine

Does excessive training affect the brain and can it cause aggression?

An unprecedented crime happened in Gradačac, a bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanović he killed his wife, and he broadcast the video of the crime live on Instagram. After that, he killed at least three more in a bloody campaign, before, according to the latest information, he committed suicide. What is known about the killer is that he was born and raised in Gradačac, that he lifted weights from the age of 15, while he was engaged in bodybuilding a few years ago. He had two gold medals from international competitions.

About whether regularly training it can sometimes hurt, there are many discussions. Experts confirm that well-planned, balanced physical activity is not only beneficial, but essential for maintaining health. And, does it affect the brain?

What happens if you overdo the training?

Excessive exercise over a long period of time can lead to overtraining syndrome. As experts point out, ignorance of the basic principles of the training process – frequency, intensity and duration, combined with inadequate preparation of athletes (professional or recreational) and their objective capabilities cause a large number of pathophysiological changes in the body. In addition to rest and recovery, adequate sleep, nutrition and cross-training are also important to prevent overtraining.

If you often go to the gym and feel certain symptoms that seem “normal”, such as fatigue, pain, or more precisely muscle inflammation, how can you know for sure that you have not developed overtraining syndrome, that the feeling you have is quite adequate to the physical effort you are putting in?

There is functional overload, which is a common acute reaction to a high training load. At this stage, athletes are tired from training and feel that they have to exert more effort than usual to perform a full set of exercises. When the training load is reduced, the negative effects of functional overload on performance disappear within a week. In fact, athletes usually experience a boost in their performance afterward, which is called “supercompensation.”

What are the symptoms of overtraining?

Overtraining affects 5-60% of professional athletes. If proper recovery is not an integral part of the training regimen, then the effects of overexertion can persist and begin to have a long-term impact not only on performance, but also on mood, lifestyle and the brain. Some of the common symptoms include muscle pain, fatigue, reduced immune response, depressive symptoms, cognitive problems such as difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems.

There are three stages of overload and overtraining, with each stage getting worse and longer lasting:

dysfunctional overload – increased stress, fatigue and muscle pain along with poor sleep quality. In most cases, this can be overcome by reducing the intensity and frequency of training and ensuring adequate sleep (1-3 weeks). sympathetic overtraining – further changes in fitness such as increased heart rate and muscle weakness, as well as higher cortisol levels and hormonal changes long-term stress (1-3 months). This is mostly seen in endurance exercisers.overtraining syndrome – an extended version of overtraining that can severely alter the brain’s response to stress and affect physical and mental health (6-12+ months).

How does overtraining affect the brain?

There is little opportunity for adaptation between exercises without a recovery period, and excessive serotonin production can further contribute to hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis dysfunction. With overtraining, the body remains in a chronically activated state of stress response which, in the long term, can lead to changes in the structure and function of different brain regions. Although research on the effects of overtraining on the brain and cognitive function is somewhat scarce, there is ample evidence to show that a chronically activated stress response leads to changes in the brain. For example, prefrontal areas that help us make decisions begin to change in size and have different patterns of activation in people under chronic stress. These individuals also begin to rely on automatic decision-making processes, rather than strategic ones that are actually more strenuous for them.

The effect of anabolic steroids on the brain

Many people begin to overuse steroids because they can relieve pain or because they want to achieve greater results during training. Of course, these substances can cause unwanted effects, including rashes, thinning of the skin, digestive problems, bone damage, and even a decrease in adrenaline. Anabolics can cause mental problems such as sudden mood swings, aggressiveness, anxiety, insomnia, hallucinations, as well as making sudden decisions and falling libido. Also, they can cause a serious imbalance in the body. Side effects of steroids can include liver damage, testicular atrophy, breast tissue development, weight gain and baldness. In women, they cause male characteristics such as a deep voice, small breasts and can affect the menstrual cycle.

