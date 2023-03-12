Home World What Udinese needs to reach the Conference League
What Udinese needs to reach the Conference League

What Udinese needs to reach the Conference League

The Friulians win again. Sottil heaves a huge sigh of relief. Now we must not stop: the Conference is not just a dream

Gossip is zero. L’UdineseFinally, she’s back to winning ways. Subtle he made himself heard and, after raising his voice, managed to get the message across to his boys. The first rule is not to concede a goal and we have already established this. The second, however, is to make one more than the opponent. Three fundamentally important points arrived against Empoli because as long as mathematics allows, Udinese will do everything possible to try and reach sixth place. Did someone say Conference League?

That’s right, this must be the Bianconeri’s goal and to achieve it you have to win. THE Friulians they are momentarily ninth at odds 35 points. Atalantasixth, is stationary at altitude 42 after the defeat against Luciana Spalletti’s army. 7 points are a lot but in football nothing is impossible. Spotlights also, and above all, on the other black and white people. Allegri’s boys, waiting to hear the final verdict regarding the 15 penalty points, will fight every game as if it were the last to make up for the gap caused by the penalty. At the moment, Chiesa and his companions are also stuck at 35. The schedule is busy and Udinese doesn’t smile but it could have been much worse.

March 12 – 11:06 am

