Waiters reveal what is the first thing you notice when you enter a cafe or restaurant!

Izvor: Shutterstock/G.MARTYSHEVA

While you are considering which table you want to sit at, waiters have already noticed a few things about you. When you ordered a drink, you have no idea what the bartender and the waiter are chatting about and what impression you made. They are like scanners and it only takes a few minutes for them to assess you based on a few items: how you behave at the table, whether you are a demanding and complicated guest, whether you ignore your children and whether you respect the one who serves you.

Believe it or not, waiters are the first to notice are you constantly using your cell phone or do you really pay attention to them. “When you first walk up to the table, you notice the hands on the phone… You see people sitting without a cell phone as ‘real’ with a real, intimate connection, whether they’re friends or a couple,” says Morgan Taylor, a waiter, adding that it’s a type of people with whom even waiters like to talk, comment on something because it shortens their day.

“Whether it results in a big I tip or not, it’s certainly nicer than serving people who don’t look up from their mobile phones“, he adds. Also, waiters observe how parents treat their children, spouses… “Over the years, I have met many different types of people, and my favorites have always been families with children. Being a kid at heart, I like to play games and interact with the kid while taking care of the family,” says Jacob Cohen, a waiter with decades of experience.

He adds that, unfortunately for him, children today are most often ignored by their parents. They take them to a restaurant or cafe with them and then “put them in a virtual babysitter” in the form of a screen… If the waiter is currently busy, do not ask another waiter for dessert or anything else, they advise you. That way, you can cause a confusing situation when they need to bring you the bill. Instead, ask another waiter to call yours, that is, the one who served you first.

