What was Meloni doing in Tunisia, for the second time in a few days

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni returned to Tunisia on Sunday just under a week after her last official visit for a second meeting with Tunisia’s main political leaders, including the authoritarian president Kais Saied. Also with Meloni were the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Meloni, von der Leyen and Rutte have proposed to the Tunisian government financial aid of around one billion euros in addition to the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of 2 billion that has been talked about for weeks, requested by Tunisia to try to resolve its complicated situation from an economic and social point of view. In exchange for the aid, the European Union has asked Tunisia to apply the reforms requested by the IMF but above all to collaborate more in blocking the departures of migrants and asylum seekers who try to reach Italy by sea.

It doesn’t seem that the mission went very well: after the meeting with Saied, a statement was released in which announces itself a new high-level meeting between the Tunisian government and the European Commission to prepare a document, called memorandum of understanding, which links European aid to specific commitments by Tunisia. Tunisia has not commented in detail on the meeting, but Reuters writes which according to the Tunisian state media during the conversation with European leaders Saied reiterated that he did not want to accept the conditions imposed by the IMF to obtain the loan, describing them as a “diktat”.

Tunisia has been in serious economic difficulty for years: GDP is stagnant, unemployment is estimated around 15 percent. Fears are concentrated above all on 2024, during which the state could exhaust its reserves which amount to around 7 billion euros, as estimated by the economist Aram Belhadj in an interview with Republic. In exchange for a loan on concessional terms of about 2 billion euros, the IMF has asked Saied to privatize some public companies and remove subsidies on the purchase of flour and fuel. At the moment, Saied has rejected this proposal, explaining that he considers the conditions of the IMF excessively unpopular.

The European Union has also offered financial aid in the form of a low-interest loan of 900 million euros – to be disbursed in installments over the next few years – as well as two non-repayable grants of 150 million euros respectively, as a contribution to the national budget , and 100 million euros to prevent the departures of migrant boats.

These 100 million euros in particular would probably end up with the Tunisian authorities responsible for border control: in essence, the European Union would replicate on a smaller scale the agreements made in recent years with Libya and Turkey to forcibly prevent departures of migrants and asylum seekers.

In 2023, due to the economic crisis and Saied’s racist campaign against sub-Saharan migrants, Tunisia has become the main country from which boats of migrants and asylum seekers depart, trying to reach Italy by sea. In recent weeks, Meloni has indicated several times that he intends to strengthen cooperation with Tunisia so that, for example, it can more easily accept the repatriation of Tunisians who are denied their asylum application in Italy. A few days ago in a European negotiation on the reform of the Dublin Regulation, the Italian government obtained the inclusion in the draft reform of some rules that make it easier to repatriate asylum seekers to “third countries” after a quick examination of the asylum request. If approved, this rule would restrict the right established by Italian and European laws according to which each asylum request must be examined individually and with great care.

The proposal of the European countries has already been criticized by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, an organization that also deals with the rights of migrants, which for Associated Press he said: «Europe does not consider Tunisia as a country that needs cooperation on the basis of democratic values ​​such as rights and freedoms, but only as an external border that needs more tools to contain migration, with the aim that no one can reach Europe”.

Even Saied, a few hours before the visit of Meloni, Rutte and von der Leyen, He said publicly that he does not want Tunisia to become the border guard of European countries. In this context, it is not clear if and how Saied will be convinced to accept IMF and European aid.