What was Vladislav Ribnikar’s first working day like at school after the massacre | Info

Pupils from the class where the massacre took place at the school in Vračar will go to school and work according to a special regime.

As of today, the pupils of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” are returning to school, seven days after the tragedy in which a pupil killed 8 pupils and a janitor. The first day at school after the massacre was organized so that parents came to school with the children, and following the advice of the profession and the Ministry of Education, classes are organized in such a way as to help the children cope with this tragic situation that they experienced.

Dragan Filipović, the head of the Belgrade School Administration, said that the action plan was adopted on Friday, which was presented to parents. “So far, two parent councils have been held, one on Sunday, and last night we had another parent council. We inform them in detail about everything, maybe we are a little late with the instructions because we are waiting to get the opinions of all of them, and then to send them the final instructions on how to implement the return to school. I can’t say continue, because today and the following days there will be no classes in the classic form with a duration of 45 minutes“, said Filipović, reports Blic writing Tanjug.

He explained that teachers will work with the children sensibly, observing their students and their needs, and that today, everyone who came with their children in the first or second shift was explained what the activities would be. Filipović also says that the plan will change from day to day, depending on the needs of children and parents, and that already today when they receive feedback from themthe plan can be corrected immediately.

“What is important is that these days at school there are entire teams of people from the Ministry of Health and from various institutions who give wholehearted help to employees and parents and, above all, to children. We have children’s psychologists and psychologists for adults, we thought about the individual needs of children as well as group needs,” said Filipović.

Students 7/2 wanted a psychotherapist to be with them in class

Chief Filipović also said that parents of children who did not go to school today, but who heard from their friends and want to go to school tomorrow, they should have been released, because as he explained, it is very important for them to find each other and communicate.

He also pointed out that the children and parents of class 7/2 are especially approached and that both of them came to school and had counseling sessions with a psychotherapist, which they accepted very well. The children expressed their desire for the psychotherapist to be there with them in class today. “They should be allowed to grieve, to share with each other all those fears that maybe they shouldn’t tell their parents, teachers, any adult, that they channel all of that to each other. It’s good that they found a person who gave them confidence and I really hope that everything will be alright with those children.They will work according to one regimewhat the psychotherapist advises us,” notes Filipović.

Filipović also points out that the school administration made a decision to make the classroom of that class it will not be used for classes until some reconstruction of the school. “What will happen to it, again according to the recommendations of colleagues from the Ministry of Health, therapists and psychologists, it should be in use so that it is known that this classroom is there. We do not know what its purpose will be yet, at some point it is also possible to talk to the children on that topicDragan Filipović concluded.

