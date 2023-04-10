Loading player

In the night between Sunday and Monday, the bodies of two people died in the collapse of a residential building in central Marseille, southern France, while a third body was found on Monday morning. The collapse of the building had occurred on Saturday night, caused by a strong explosion, probably caused by a gas leak. Local authorities have announced that five people were seriously injured and that at the moment they are looking for another five missing: the collapse seriously damaged two other nearby buildings, and hundreds of people were evacuated. A total of 33 people were injured.

The explosion took place around 1 am, in a four-storey building at number 17 rue de Tivoli, in the residential part of the La Plaine district, very busy and known for its restaurants and nightlife. Initially, French housing minister Olivier Klein, who is expected to visit the area on Monday, told TV France info That it wasn’t clear exactly how many people were in the building. Before firefighters found the three bodies, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said eight people were missing. Rescue operations went on Sunday throughout the day and are continuing amid many difficulties.

At 7:40 on Sunday morning a part of the building at number 15 also collapsed, and a few hours later a part of the building at number 19. These further collapses complicated operations, already slowed down by a fire that had developed among the rubble. In the following hours the fire was contained by the approximately 100 firefighters who intervened.

At the moment there is no news of people injured in the partial collapse of the other two buildings, probably because in the meantime about 200 residents of about thirty adjacent buildings had been evacuated after the explosion and the first collapse. Marseille mayor Benoît Payan told a press conference on Monday morning that these two buildings are also now at risk of complete collapse. In a statement, the firefighters said the rescue operations are complicated and that it will take time to find the missing people.

According to the prosecutor and the local authorities, it is currently not possible to establish the causes of the explosion, also due to the difficulties in accessing the site. The hypothesis of the gas leak, however, is considered plausible above all because some residents of the area, cited by the local media, say they smelled a strong smell of gas both before the explosion and after the collapse.