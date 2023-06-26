What we know about the Italian restaurateur kidnapped in Ecuador

On Friday, an Italian man was kidnapped in broad daylight inside the restaurant he owns in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. The man’s name is Panfilo Colonico, known by the nickname Benny. He is 49 years old and was born in Canada to immigrants originally from Sulmona, in the province of L’Aquila, the city where he later returned to live as a child with his whole family. A few years ago he had moved back to Canada, where he had started a construction company.

In 2020 he had gone on vacation to Guayaquil, Ecuador, and due to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic he had been stuck in the country for a few months: in that period he had decided to stay there and open two restaurants in partnership with some people from the place. In these three years in Ecuador Colonico has also had a fair national popularity, appearing several times on TV in cooking programs and ending up in gossip magazines for alleged romantic relationships with famous Ecuadorian women in the show business.

This afternoon they kidnapped #Guayaquil to Benny Colonico, businessman #Italian who arrived in Ecuador in 2020 and owns the restaurant Il Sabore Mio in La Garzota. The attackers used police clothing and long weapons. pic.twitter.com/agBAmsTznh — Alina Manrique Cedeño (@AlmaCede) June 24, 2023

The restaurant where Colonico was kidnapped is called “Il Sabore mio” and is located in the La Garzota district. The kidnapping took place at 16:32 on Friday (23:32 Italian). In the images taken by the local surveillance cameras, published exclusively by the Ecuadorian newspaper The universetwo people dressed as policemen are seen breaking into the restaurant while two others stand outside as “lookout”.

They enter with uncovered faces, armed with pistols and machine guns, go towards the kitchen and grab Colonico and drag him out, without the restaurateur offering any resistance. At that point the kidnappers leave the club together with Colonico, with a certain calm.

On Friday evening, the Ecuadorian police said they had begun an investigation into Colonico’s disappearance, and the Italian foreign ministry also said it had taken steps to track down the restaurateur. At the moment, however, there is very little information on the matter. An employee of the “Il Sabore mio” restaurant told the Abruzzo newspaper on Monday The center that the kidnappers would send the police a video showing Colonico, in good condition. According to the employee, the kidnappers demanded a ransom for his release. However, these are news to be taken with a grain of salt, because they have not yet been confirmed by official sources.

There has also been a lot of talk since the kidnapping about an old and confusing incident in January, which some say may have something to do with what happened on Friday. In fact, last January Colonico was involved in a shootout during an attempt by some men to steal his car. At the time it was said in local newspapers that men sent by the dealership where it was purchased had tried to steal the car, which was claiming non-payment. However, this version has not been confirmed.

