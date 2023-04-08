Friday evening in Tel Aviv, Israel, an Italian tourist died and seven other people were injured in an attack carried out on the city’s seafront by a 44-year-old Arab-Israeli man. Around 21.35 local time (20.35 Italian time) the man hit a group of passers-by, mostly tourists, with a car: his car overturned and he was killed shortly after by a police officer who was not far away . Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the two main Palestinian radical armed groups, celebrated the attack but did not claim responsibility.

These are days of great tension in Israel – as often happens during Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims – due to several clashes with Palestinian faithful in Jerusalem, attacked by the Israeli police while they were inside the Al Aqsa mosque, and mutual bombings with Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. A few hours before the bombing in Tel Aviv, two girls who lived in a settlement in the West Bank were killed as they drove near their home.

The Italian tourist killed in the attack has been identified by the Italian government as Alessandro Parisi, a 35-year-old lawyer from Rome, who had been on vacation in Israel for a few days with some friends. He worked in a Roman law firm and had briefly taught at the University of Tor Vergata. Israeli newspapers report that Parini died immediately after being hit by the car. The other injured people are not in serious condition: five of them had been hospitalized, and four have already left.

The bomber’s name was Yousef Abu Jaber and he lived in the Israeli city of Kafr Qasem, about 15 kilometers east of Tel Aviv, inhabited mainly by Arab-Israelis. He had a wife and five daughters. A relative of Abu Jaber he said to the newspaper Haaretz that his family is “completely shocked” by the attack: “if we had known in advance what he was about to do we would have stopped him. She never showed any sign of radicalization nor did she have a history of ideological affiliation ». Abu Jaber was killed shortly after crashing his car as he was about to take an object from the passenger compartment: a toy gun was later found inside the car.

The attack took place in Charles Clore Park, an open space on Tel Aviv’s busy seafront, next to a popular free beach. In a television interview, the mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, commented that armed attacks are now part of “daily life” in the city.

For long periods Tel Aviv had been spared from the most serious armed attacks carried out by Palestinian armed groups: also during the two Intifadas, i.e. the mass revolts against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, which took place between 1987 and 1993 and 2000 and 2005. Tel Aviv is a more tolerant and open city than Jerusalem, and has been governed by the left for 25 years. In recent years, however, it has suffered several armed attacks: last year a Palestinian boy killed three people in a shootout on busy Dizengoff Street, while in 2016 two Palestinians opened fire in a popular covered market in the city, killing four and wounding some 7.