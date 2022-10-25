[The Epoch Times, October 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Daphra comprehensive report) For the past two years, Democrats have controlled both houses of Congress and the White House, and with the US midterm elections, they may not be Has such great power.

Republicans are favored to win the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, stemming from U.S. voters’ dissatisfaction with the current state of the economy and the advantage of redistricting every 10 years. But Democrats are also trying to consolidate their power.

The outlook for the Senate appears less clear than the House, with Republicans struggling to take back control. Several races in key battleground states have been tight, leading Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to say his party has only a 50-50 chance of winning a majority.

If the Republicans win the Senate or the House of Representatives in the election, or even complete control of both houses of Congress, what will happen next?

Republicans flip the House

Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have held a majority since 2018, when they won the first midterm elections under then-President Donald Trump. If Republicans get five of those seats in dozens of contested districts, they could retake the House, and they’re trying to win dozens.

America’s electoral history also gives Republicans reason to be optimistic. In modern times, the party that controls the White House has lost control of Congress in nearly every midterm election of a president’s first term.

If Republicans win the House on Nov. 8, the GOP caucus will elect a new speaker who will take power on Jan. 3, 2023. They will run each committee and decide which bills go to the House.

Republican-controlled House of Representatives

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has unveiled his “Commitment to America” ​​agenda, which includes policies to fight inflation, illegal immigration and allow only women to play in women’s sports. Here’s an overview of economic, border security and other policies Republicans will propose early in the next Congress.

It would be a victory for Trump if the Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives. The vast majority of Republicans expected to return to Washington next year, and most of those hoping to win a first term, are loyal to Trump and emulate him in policy and stance.

Among those allies are members of traditional conservatives, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her House committee job by Democrats because of her conservative rhetoric, but will become a Republican in the House Member of the broad ruling majority. Green stood behind McCarthy as he introduced “Commitment to America” ​​in Pennsylvania last month.

What the Republican House means for Biden

If Republicans take control of the House, Democratic priorities such as abortion, tackling climate change and tighter gun control will be put on hold immediately. Most, if not all, of President Biden’s agenda will not actually move forward in the final two years of his term.

Still, no bill would become law unless Biden signed it. Bills to fund the government, raise the debt ceiling and deal with the military are necessary for the government to function. The bills are likely to be a hot spot in negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and the White House.

Biden, who has served in the Senate for decades, has often touted his bipartisan credentials and said he wants to work with Republicans.

The future of the Senate

While the Senate could tip to either side of the party after the midterm elections, the majority could still gain a very narrow edge. That means Biden will be able to find more common ground in the Senate, no matter which party is in control. Much of Biden’s legislative accomplishments during his tenure were a byproduct of bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.

Still, the Republican-led Senate could put pressure on Biden by passing the Republican House-submitted bill. Republicans would regain control of the committees, and thereby the power to investigate and monitor the government.

The Republican Senate could also make life difficult for Biden in the White House by blocking or delaying the passage of the president’s judicial and executive branch nominees.

If Democrats win the Senate

If Democrats control the Senate and Republicans win the House, the two chambers are unlikely to find much common ground. But Republicans may try to win over moderates in the Democratic Senate on some legislation.

If Democrats can hold on to the Senate and House of Representatives, they are likely to restart negotiations on some of Biden’s never-passed agenda items, including his new package of social and economic plans that has stalled amid divisions within the party.

