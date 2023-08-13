Home » What will happen to the child of the murdered Nizam? Info
World

What will happen to the child of the murdered Nizam? Info

by admin
What will happen to the child of the murdered Nizam? Info

The child, whose mother Nizama Hećimović was brutally murdered by Nermin Sulejmanović yesterday in Gradačac, is in a safe location, and according to the procedures, custody has been assigned to the Center for Social Work.

Izvor: Fonet/screenshot

This will be the case until a guardian is assigned to the child.

Yesterday, Nermin Sulejmanović killed his unmarried wife in his cottage, and the event was attended by a three-year-old child, who was taken to a safe location by one of the killer’s friends after the horrific act.

This was followed by an examination at the Pediatric Clinic at the University Clinical Center in Tuzla.

The child was handed over to the Center for Social Work, which resulted in institutional care. It will be as such until the moment when a guardian is assigned to the child, writes Klix.

Let us remind you that in addition to his unmarried wife Nizama Hećimović, Sulejmanović killed two other men yesterday, that is, a father and a son. Before committing suicide, he wounded three people, one of whom is a woman in the University Clinical Center in Tuzla, where doctors are still fighting for her life.

(WORLD)

See also  matches against Perugia and Bari the most mentioned in February (PHOTO)

You may also like

Russian base in Crimea attacked, many casualties

for the roses, bitter defeat but with a...

Colombia, the father of the children found in...

Weather forecast for August 13 | Weather forecast

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Arab Champions Cup with...

Metropolitan Bank Announces Sunday Services in Selected Branches...

Samardzic confides in FCINTER1908: he wants Inter and...

«Soleri shouldn’t have been sanctioned. We deserved penalties.”

Stefan Šajin suspended for life | Sport

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Has Prostate Cancer |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy