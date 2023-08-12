What will happen to the French soldiers in Niger?

Loading player

In Niger on Friday several thousand people gathered in the eastern suburbs of Niamey, the capital, to protest against the presence of the French armed forces in the country. The demonstrators were supporters of the military junta which took power in the country in late July with a military coup, deposing the legitimate president Mohamed Bazoum: they shouted slogans such as “Down with France!” and some of them waved the Russian flag.

The demonstration – one of many that have taken place in recent days – has attracted some attention because it was held near the military base where the bulk of the 1,500 French soldiers present in Niger are currently located, who for several days have been in a situation rather complicated: the Nigerien military junta requested their exit from the country in a short time, but the request was judged unacceptable by the French government, which considers the junta illegitimate and continues to recognize Bazoum as president of the country.

The French armed forces have been in Niger since 2013, as part of a series of missions (which have changed their name several times over time) to support the local army in the fight against terrorist and jihadist groups operating in the Sahel, the region of ‘Africa where Niger is located. Between Niger and France there are five active military agreements concluded between 1977 and 2020 which regulate, among other things, the presence of French soldiers in the country. Niger is a former French colony, which gained independence in 1960.

A few days after the coup, however, the military junta announced that it intended to end all five agreements, and that the French army would have to leave the country. This has also happened in recent years in Mali and Burkina Faso, two Sahel countries where military coups have overthrown civilian governments and where the military juntas that have installed themselves in power have expelled the French soldiers present in the countries. France withdrew from Mali in August 2022 and from Burkina Faso in February 2023.

– Read also: Niger wants nothing to do with France

On August 3, the military junta announced that the two most important military agreements with France, those concerning respectively “the legal status of the intervention of French soldiers in Niger” and “the presence and activities of the French detachment” will have to be canceled within thirty days. It means, according to the junta, that at the beginning of September the French armed forces would no longer have the legal cover to remain in Niger, and would have to leave.

This puts France in a very complicated position, because the French government continues to claim that the Nigerien military junta is illegitimate, and that the only one who has the authority to interrupt the agreements with the French army is President Bazoum, who he is currently under house arrest. From a symbolic point of view, for France to withdraw the army from Niger would mean implicitly recognizing the authority of the junta. As we said, this has already happened in Mali and Burkina Faso, but only when it was now clear that the military of those countries would remain in power, and France had been presented with a fait accompli.

In Niger, on the other hand, the situation is still very tense: this week the countries that are part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS in English, CEDAO in French) ordered the “immediate mobilization of their emergency forces” with the objective of “restoring constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”. This does not necessarily mean that the ECOWAS countries will intervene militarily in Niger: at the moment the mobilization seems more like a way to put pressure on the Nigerien junta and force it to negotiate.

However, this stalemate means that the French soldiers are effectively blocked. They cannot leave the country but they cannot operate normally either, and most of them are locked up in the military base on the outskirts of Niamey.

Legally this position is still acceptable, he said a The world conflict expert Julien Antouly, because «most members of the international community recognize the legitimacy of President Mohamed Bazoum. But if the junta were to really take power, then France will have to recognize the fait accompli”, because its presence at that point would become “illegal” once the deadlines of the military agreements arrive.

In any case, many experts have always said a The world that even if there were the political will to leave in the time frame required by the junta, i.e. by the beginning of September, it would be impossible: it is extremely complicated to transfer 1,500 people with a large quantity of military vehicles, including heavy ones, and to dismantle an entire military base in less than a month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

