What will happen to the submarine and the bodies of the victims | Info

Will the bodies of the dead be recovered, as well as parts of the submarine “Titan”? These are the key questions after a tragedy.

The tragic end of the search for the submarine “Titan” and the five people who were in it, opened several new questions. Five victims died in the implosion, which, according to experts, destroyed both the submarine and their bodies in a millisecond.

Will the bodies be found, or what is left of them? Is there a possibility to retrieve parts of the submarine from the water, and how? These are the key questions about the “Titan” submarine case.

Will the bodies be found?

While the whole world is wondering will the bodies be found, and then extracted, experts do not have high hopes. The nature of the disaster and the location of the “Titan” – almost four kilometers below the surface of the ocean – leave the shocking conclusion that it is unlikely that the remains of the crew will be found.

Paul Hankin, a deep-sea expert involved in the search, said the environment in which the remains of the submarine and crew were found was “incredibly unforgiving”.

Search teams “have no answer” whether the bodies will be found, he added. Five passengers died in a millisecond right after “Titan” failed to cope with the enormous pressure. The “Titan” broke into several parts, the coast guard confirmed, and the pressure container they were in was also destroyed. Read who all the passengers of the “Titan” were.

Will the wreckage of the “Titan” be recovered?

The company has designed a submarine to travel nearly four kilometers below sea level to the wreck of the Titanic – but “it has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma or deathThe massive search and rescue operation involved ships equipped for such a task – but on standby if the Titan was found intact, with the intention of rescuing those on board.

The US Navy has deployed its system (FADOSS), which is a portable ship lifting system that can lift up to 27,000 kilograms of cargo from the ocean floor. The ability to raise FADOSS could be used to retrieve pieces of the “Titan”. But it is still not known if there is a plan for the submarine “Titan” to be pulled out of the water.

Can families sue OceanGate?

Legal experts are divided on the issue could victims’ families sue “OceanGate” after the submarine’s catastrophic failure. Anyone who would pay more than 220,000 euros for a trip to the “Titanic” was forced to sign a disclaimer, which mentioned the risks associated with the mission – including the possibility of death.

But there were also claims that “OceanGate” ignored the safety fears of his staff and that he did not allow an independent inspection of the vessel. It is not clear whether the crew was aware of earlier concerns. The company’s owner, Stockton Rush, also died in the tragedy.



Los Angeles personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio said the families of the missing will have a hard time proving their case in court.

“Everyone on the ship knew that this was not a vacation or sightseeing, that it was really an exploration of the unknown at one of the deepest points on the planet. The price alone is a clear indication that it was something big and serious. The journey itself was dangerous and there was a real the potential for things to go wrong. I don’t see much of an objection for these families in court, nor how this waiver could be challenged, unless someone on the ship’s crew controlling it was found to be negligent in the way it was operated and that led to the loss of the submarine,” he said.

