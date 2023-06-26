What will happen to Wagner and Prigogine | Info

The coup attempt in the Russian Federation has failed, but the whole world is wondering only one thing – what will happen to “Wagner” and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Experts on the subject gave CNN their opinion.

The attempted coup in Russia ended on Saturday, June 23 in the evening when, after the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a truce was concluded between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Tensions have eased, but much remains unclear and open. The whole world is wondering only one thing – what will happen to “Wagner” units and whether their fighters will join the regular Russian army.

The Kremlin spokesman said on Saturday that he “cannot answer” the question of what position Yevgeny Prigozhin will take in Belarus, where he allegedly went, reports “CNN”. Prigozhin himself did not reveal too much about the agreement that was agreed upon which halted the “Freedom March” to Moscow on Saturday, June 23.

Mike Lyons, retired US Army major, said that the “Wagner” unit is an “independent military company” with different conditions compared to the Russian army. The example he gave is that members of the “Wagner” units are better fed than the regular Russian army.

“Maybe some will break away. Those people are loyal to the man, Prigogine, and not to the state and the mission. I think we have a lot of unanswered questions“said Lyons.

Jill Doherty, former Moscow bureau chief and longtime expert on Russian affairsand a journalist believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not forgive traitors”. According to her opinion, it is possible that Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in Belarus!

“Putin does not forgive traitors. Even if Putin says ‘Prigozine, go to Belarus’, he is still a traitor and I don’t think Putin will ever forgive him for that. It is possible that Prigozhin will be killed in Belarus. This is certainly a big dilemma for Moscow because, as long as Prigozhin has ‘some kind of support’, he is a threat, wherever he is.“, Doherty stated.

To remind, former Chief of the British Army Lord Danat believes that Ukraine may be in a trap. He believes that “Wagner” from Belarus could attack Kiev soon.



