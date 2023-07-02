What will Putin do with Prigozhin now?

One of the hotly debated issues surrounding last week’s armed uprising by the Wagner group is what will now happen to its boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin has been in Belarus since Tuesday, following an agreement made with the Russian government and brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, but few analysts are convinced that he will be able to remain in Belarus for a long time and peacefully. Many expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to neutralize or at least punish the head of the Wagner Group, who has proven to be a very serious threat to his power.

Most analysts believe that, at least for now, Putin will not try to kill Prigozhin. Partly because the head of the Wagner group is still extremely popular among the population and among the Russian troops, and the risk, he wrote the study center Institute for the Study of War, would be to make him a “martyr”. Partly because, although Putin is known in the West for assassination attempts, this is not how the Russian president has historically eliminated his political opponents: very often he did it through judicial accusations and specious processes.

– Listen to Globe: The revolt of the Wagner group is only the beginning

Under the agreement reached on Saturday, Russia gave up prosecuting Prigozhin and Wagner’s mercenaries for the crime of «armed mutiny» accomplished during the uprising, and Wagner’s fighters in return retreated to Belarus. However, this kind of amnesty for the Wagner group only applies to crimes related to the revolt, and does not constitute complete legal protection. For this reason, many have begun to think that Putin would have tried to use the judicial system (which in Russia is not free and depends on the government) to undermine Prigozhin’s popularity and, finally, try to neutralize him as a possible threat to his power.

Partial confirmation of this hypothesis came on Tuesday, when Putin gave a speech in which he admitted for the first time that the Wagner group and all of Prigozhin’s other activities were entirely financed by the Russian state. Between May 2022 and May 2023, Putin said, the Wagner group would receive 86 billion rubles (about 900 million euros) from the Defense Ministry, and in the same period Prigozhin’s catering and restaurant business would received public contracts for 80 billion (840 million euros). In itself, the Russian funding of the Wagner group is big news, because until a few months ago Russia had denied any links with the mercenaries.

But above all in his speech Putin added: «I hope that no one has stolen anything, or rather that very little has been stolen. We will of course investigate the matter thoroughly.”

This sentence has been interpreted in two ways: first, as an attempt by Putin to dent the generally positive public image of Prigozhin, by making him look like a moneymaker and a profiteer. Among other things, Prigozhin has spent the last few months accusing the Defense Ministry of not giving enough weapons and supplies to the fighters of his Wagner group engaged in the war in Ukraine: Putin, citing the enormous amount of money granted to Wagner, is allegedly trying to pass him off as an ingrate. As the Institute for the Study of War has always noted, Putin is trying to “attack the public figure of Prigozhin to question his popular consensus”.

The problem for Putin is that Prigozhin’s popularity is still very high in Russia, both because for months before the uprising Russian propaganda presented the Wagner group in exceptionally positive terms and because Prigozhin himself is a skilled communicator and a charismatic character. .

While Putin is always rather stiff in public appearances, Prigozhin is considerably more comfortable. In the weeks before the revolt he had made a very popular tour of various cities in Russia, had gone to the homes of the families of killed Wagner fighters, had stopped to talk to his supporters. Putin does not use social media, while Prigozhin’s Telegram channel is very popular and often quite appreciated for its crude and violent humor.

In his latest installment of trying to pretend everything is fine after Wagner’s failed uprising, Putin draws a weird face on a Russia-produced screen pic.twitter.com/sxPNFMXfvN — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 29, 2023

Prigozhin’s popularity was also evident on Saturday evening, when he and the other members of the Wagner group left Rostov-on-Don to cheering crowds.

⚡️#BREAKING Close up video confirming that Prigozhin is leaving Rostov pic.twitter.com/YAlsRK6PnD — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 24, 2023

Secondly, Putin’s words about the fact that Prigozhin may have “stolen” from public funds seem to indicate that, in the coming weeks or months, the Russian state could open one or more criminal investigations into his account. While killing Prigozhin would risk making him a martyr, accusing him of corruption or other similar crimes would have a triple result: ruining his reputation, damaging his personal wealth and possibly imprisoning him for a long period of time.

This is Putin’s favorite technique for trying to neutralize his most dangerous political opponents: more so than the targeted assassinations, which have taken place and which are extremely famous, but which have almost exclusively concerned intelligence. Putin usually uses trials for political opponents.

It happened, for example, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Putin attacked the Russian oligarchs of the time of former President Boris Yeltsin (to replace them with other oligarchs loyal to him). Russia’s most prominent and wealthy men such as Boris Berezovsky, Vladimir Gusinsky and Mikhail Khodorkovsky were one by one charged with specious crimes and forced to flee the country or else given long prison sentences, as in the case of Khodorkovsky.

– Read also: How Putin became Putin

It also happened to the leaders of the large anti-Putin protests of 2011-2012 such as Garry Kasparov, arrested several times until he fled the country.

More recently, other well-known opponents of Putin, this time members of the liberal political opposition, have been indicted and jailed for specious crimes. This happened, for example, to Vladimir Kara-Murza, sentenced in April to 25 years in prison for “high treason” and to Ilya Yashin, sentenced to eight and a half years for spreading “disinformation” about the war.

There are of course some exceptions. Boris Nemtsov, a famous opposition leader, was assassinated in 2015 in Moscow, not far from the Kremlin. Then there is the case of Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most important opponent in circulation, who has been arrested and sentenced for specious crimes for a decade, but who in 2020 was also the victim of an attempted murder that numerous investigations have linked to the services of Russian security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

