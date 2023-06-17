what will the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 look like | MobIT

No more secrets – see what the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable phones will look like

There are two important events for smartphone lovers of the company Samsung – presentation of the latest Galaxy S series and presentation of the latest Galaxy Z series of flip phones. We have already seen and tested the Galaxy S23 devices, and we are getting closer to the event where two new foldable models will be presented – Galaxy Z Flip5 i Galaxy Z Fold 5.

As is usually the case with the South Korean giant, there are few things it can surprise us with during the launch, least of all the appearance of its new devices, which are regularly leaked ahead of time. This time is no different, because thanks to the MySmartPrice website, we got the first pictures of the new series of bendable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Source: MySmartPrice

Leaked images Galaxy Z Flip5 of the phone reveal that this compact device will receive a significant design upgrade. As you can see, the biggest difference in the design of the new model is the significantly larger cover screen, which is 1.9 inches, what was the length of the diagonal on predecessorincreased to 3.4 inches.

Unlike some similar models of competitors, the screen of this phone will not cover the entire surface of the cover, but only a part, but it will not even be of a regular shape, but its shape leaves space for the main and secondary camera modules.

As before, the cover screen will undoubtedly be useful to many who want to take an ideal selfie with the main camera, and in the picture you can also see an example of an application that places an interface on it to control music playback. According to rumors, Google is also optimizing its apps to take advantage of the external screen.

Of course, not only the appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip5 phone was leaked, but we also know some specifications:

Internal screen: AMOLED, 6.7 inches. Full HD+, 120 Hz

Cover screen: AMOLED, 3.4 inches

Čipset: Qulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM: 8 GB

Internal memory: 128 / 256 GB

Battery: 3,700 mAh, wired and wireless charging

Cameras: 12 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 12 MP selfie camera

Softver: One UI 5.1, Android 13

Other: Side fingerprint scanner, 5G, dual speakers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Source: MySmartPrice

According to the image released by MySmartPrice website, we can see that the larger and more expensive model will also bring an improved design. This render shows the bendable phone in blue, which will be just one of the options in which it will be possible to buy this device. Also, it is shown S Pen olovka which will likely be sold separately, as was the case with its predecessor.

At least at first glance, it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is thinner than last year’s model, but the position of the USB-C port and the speaker will remain very similar. Other than that, the biggest changes will be thinner screen bezels as well flat folding of the phone, no gap near the hinge.

Rumors claim it is Samsung used a drop-shaped hinge for this year’s modelas we have already seen at the competitionand below you can read the expected specifications:

Internal screen: AMOLED, 7.6 inches. QHD+, 120 Hz

Cover screen: AMOLED, 6.2 inches, Full HD+, 120 Hz

Čipset: Qulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM: 8 / 12 GB

Internal memory: 256 / 512 / 1024 GB

Battery: 4,400 mAh, wired and wireless charging

Cameras: 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP telephoto camera (2x optical zoom), 12 MP selfie camera (in the cutout of both screens)

Softver: One UI 5.1, Android 13

