What will the weather be like during the May 1st mini-vacation

Elena Mateescu, the director general of the National Meteorological Administration, revealed, in a discussion with journalists from Antena 3 CNN, what the weather will be like during the mini-holiday on May 1.

“There is going to be some weather extremes in the week starting Monday. This weekend we are talking about temperatures at the level of maximums close to the specifics of the calendar date, 14-19 degrees, minimums of 2-10 degrees, possibly lower in the depressions in eastern Transylvania, rains in most regions, especially in the Southern Carpathians region and curvature, but also in the related sub-mountainous areas, and at altitudes higher than 1,800 meters we can record mixed precipitation.

The coming week brings unsettled weather, with highs of 13 to 20 degrees and the possibility of showers across most of the country. And the update of the estimates for the interval April 24 – May 22 indicates a very high probability that the precipitation regime will be excessive in most of the country, but especially in the southeastern area”, said Elena Mateescu.

What will the weather be like on the Coast during the mini-holiday on May 1st

“We expect that, from a thermal point of view, the maximum values ​​will reach 16-17 degrees in the coastal area, 17 degrees in the Capital area, and the minimum during the night from Sunday to Monday, April 30 – May 1, positive in the most much of the country. Local rains are possible, with a higher probability in the mountain area”, concluded Elena Mateescu according to the source cited above.

Photo source: the truth