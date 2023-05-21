Home » What will you be playing this weekend? Will you save humanity or Hyrule?
What will you be playing this weekend? Will you save humanity or Hyrule?

What will you be playing this weekend? We have finally arrived at the weekend, so we have to manage the free time available. For those lucky enough to have some. The question therefore arises spontaneously, like the water that flows from the rocks: which games will allow us to spend these two days in harmony with the world? Are we going to try new things or are we going to hit the backlog?

It must be said that in terms of go out this was a very poor week. The launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the previous week practically deserted the launches. In fact there was only one major release: Humanity, which we played with great interest for its Lemmings-like mechanics and particular artistic inspiration. This is a great game for PC, PS4 and PS5, which we highly recommend.

Otherwise there isn’t much new that is worth playing at all costs. If you wish, you could indulge in the puzzle game Tin Hearts, which is worth a play, especially for its art direction. Less interesting is Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook by Nippon Ichi Software for Nintendo Switch which, despite having some original features, is not a particularly successful game.

If there is nothing that convinces you of what is reported, you should recover some games from the backlog. Maybe you can continue and finish The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which can’t hurt you, or dedicate yourself to something completely different, if you don’t own a Nintendo Switch.

And you, with which games will you spend the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

