On Thursday, an armed group briefly took control of a small village in the Bryansk area, in Russia on the border with Ukraine: the incident, which although quickly resolved, created some confusion in which at least two people could have died. resulted in a series of mutual accusations. The Russian government has accused Ukraine of having sent “saboteurs” into its territory; the Ukrainian government has denied; and the brief attack was claimed by a group of Russian nationalists who are allegedly against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

According to the Russian government version, the group of fighters, identified as “saboteurs”, crossed the border with Russia and carried out an attack against civilians, killing two people and wounding a child. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin has canceled a planned trip, convened his security council and accused Ukraine of “terrorism”. The raid is said to have occurred in the Bryansk region of Russia, bordering northeastern Ukraine. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz he said that the attack was carried out in Lyubechane, a small town in the south-west of the region right on the border between Russia and Ukraine: according to its reconstruction, a group of Ukrainian fighters would have entered Lyubichane and started shooting at a passing car, killing two civilians and seriously wounding a 10-year-old boy who is now in hospital.

Bogomaz’s allegations were taken up and confirmed by the Russian news agency TASS, very close to the Russian government, which also accused the Ukrainian “saboteurs” of having taken six civilians hostage, although there was great confusion about the numbers and how it would go. In general, the whole account of this attack was unclear. According to the Russians, the group of “saboteurs” would in any case be driven back within a short time within the Ukrainian borders.

The Ukrainian government has denied having any responsibility in this regard and has accused Russia of spreading falsehoods to justify its attacks. Andrii Cherniak, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said the attack was “the work of the Russians” and that “Ukraine had nothing to do with it”.

A widely circulated hypothesis is that the perpetrators of the raid are some members of the Russian Volunteer Corpsa group of Russian nationalist fighters opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin, about whom very little is known and whose ties to the Ukrainian military have no evidence.

Just Thursday, the group shared a video online featuring four armed and uniformed men who claimed they “came to the Bryansk region to show compatriots that there is hope, and that the Russian people are free with guns in hand.” can fight the regime. Among them was Denis Nikitin, a well-known Russian neo-Nazi.

“This raid appears to have benefited only one group of people, the Russian Volunteer Corps,” he said al New York Times Michael Colborne, researcher at the Bellingcat news organisation, which deals with the far right. According to him, the members of the Russian Volunteer Corps are a few hundred, but they have become very popular online, on which they are followed by tens of thousands of people.

The attack, however, has intensified the pressure on President Putin and his ability to ensure the security of Russian territory during the war. A few days ago the same problem arose with the military drone that fell near the city of Kolomna, about 100 kilometers south of Moscow. The drone crashed in an uninhabited area, causing no damage, again without it being clear who sent it.

On Thursday evening, the FSB, Russia’s internal intelligence service, announced that he had regained control of the situation and was “proceeding with the dismantling of a large number of explosive devices of various types”, adding that the “Ukrainian nationalists” had been pushed back across the border and targeted with a “massive attack of artillery”.