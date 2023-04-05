New remodulations in the air, some customers are coming WINDTRE SMS announcing that the operator “to improve the quality of its network” has decided to change some offers, with an increase of €2 in the relative monthly fee.

Contractual changes: the new bundles

These customers will receive a benefit which, depending on the offer they belong to, includes:

an increase in the content in GB from a minimum of 30 GB and up to Unlimited GB or

an increase in the maximum browsing speed

For customers with Easypay offers, the benefits will automatically be available from 18 April 2023, while the monthly cost will be adjusted from 1 June 2023.

For customers with offers charged on remaining credit, the benefits will automatically be available from April 18, 2023, while the cost will be adjusted starting from renewals after April 17, 2023.

Alternatively, for target customers there is the possibility of choose a Plus offer maintaining their current costs and contents, but with an extra 1 GB or 50 more SMS, depending on the initial offer, for the inconvenience caused to them and at no additional cost.

Avoid remodulation: OPTIN for the Plus offer

In this case, Customers will in any case receive the benefit communicated via SMS at no additional cost, progressively starting from 04/18/2023 and with the deadline indicated on the dedicated page whose link is available in the same SMS message. Details on the integration envisaged for your offer are given in the SMS communication addressed to the Customers involved: depending on the case, these are a GIGA oh you 50 SMS more per month from 10 June 2023.

The Plus offer can be requested via Free SMS to 40400 with text OPT to 40400 by the date indicated in the received SMS message. In addition, even the authorized WINDTRE stores will be able to accept the request or direct towards an alternative offer.

For all customers with unlimited GIGA offers, any additional paid data options will be deactivated before the change, as they are no longer necessary. In this case, customers will be able to benefit from the savings on the monthly cost which will no longer be charged.

The above changes are communicated to those directly concerned via SMS; the text contains a link to a dedicated page with more information.

Starting from 5 April 2023, the changes will be communicated to those directly concerned via SMS containing all the details applicable to the specific offer active on the line.

In the case of lines with a Junior family offer, communication will also be sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation.

Any benefits in terms of incremental gigabytes already active, deriving from WINDTRE landline offers, will in any case remain valid.

WINDTRE will communicate all these news via SMS and provide a link to get more information. In the case of lines with a Junior offer, the message will also be sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation.

Right of withdrawal for those who do not agree: how to exercise it

As foreseen by the art. 98 septies-decies, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 207/2021 (pursuant to art. 70, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree 259/03) customers who do not want to accept the aforementioned changes will be able to exercise the right of withdrawal from WINDTRE services without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of communication via SMS.

The methods for withdrawal are indicated in the communication provided and can in any case be consulted in the WINDTRE Informa section of the site.

If there is an offer on another line combined with the mobile one, and the latter is deactivated, customers will lose all possible benefits.

If on the line affected by the modification a contract for the purchase by installments of a product in force is associated, (e.g. Smartphone, Tablet, etc.), in the event of withdrawal, in the communication and before withdrawing from the contract or switching to other operator, customers will be able to decide to pay the remaining installments in a single solution or to keep the installment payment active until the natural expiry, indicating this choice in the communication sent.

In the case of offers from the Junior family, the right of withdrawal must be exercised by the customer – parent.

For more information, you can always contact the customer care al 159.