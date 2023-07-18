What Zabela prison looks like | Info

The most dangerous criminals in Serbia are imprisoned there, among them the most famous Milorad Ulemek Legija.

Source: Mondo/Goran Sivački

What is in Croatia Pretty girland in Bosnia and Herzegovina Pupilis in Serbia Zabella. For the largest prison in Serbialocated right next to Požarevac, there is a funny story about how it came to be “Serbian Alacatraz” at the mention of which even the most hardened criminals feel uneasy.

Prince Miloš Obrenović, a lover of horses, who founded a stud farm on the nearby Ljubičevo estate, once asked the residents of Požarevac what they would like him to build in their town. He mentioned the hospital, offered them a school, but they said they would most like – jail. The surprised prince, according to the legend, asked them in wonder why they really wanted prison, and they answered him: To be closer to our children!

No matter how humorous the anecdote about its origin may be Penal correctional institution in Zabelahow is it the official name of that prison, it is not an institution with which it is wise to make jokes. There the most dangerous criminals in Serbia are imprisonedamong them the most famous one Milorad Ulemek Legija. Apart from Legion, Svetozar Marković, Vasa Pelagić, Vlado Dapčević, Đura Đurović, Mihajlo Mihajlov, Zvonimir Begić, Adem Demači, Kristijan Golubović, Sretko Kalinić, Rade Marković, Zvezdan Jovanović, Aljbin Kurti, Dragoljub Milanović, Sreten Jocić, Miloš Simović, Radomir Marković and many others.

The penitentiary was first in Ćuprija, then it was moved to Pozarevac, by order of the authorities on September 21, 1865. A little later, the famous seventh pavilion or “prison within a prison” for the accommodation of convicts with maladjusted behavior from prisons throughout the country. The penitentiary in Požarevac acquired the character of a strictly closed institution.

Although many do not know this, this facility was built in the name of Pennsylvanian concept cellular system with cell size 2x4m and galleries on two levels through which the rooms are accessed. Convicts housed in this facility who pose a danger to themselves or other convicts or are prone to escape and other incidents are not completely isolated, but have common rooms and a set schedule of daily activities within the regular treatment plan.

An important moment in the history of this prison happened 2000. when the convicts’ rebellion was seen and when they the fifth and sixth pavilions were destroyedwhile the seventh pavilion significantly damaged.

The capacity of the Institution, its closed part, is designed for accommodation 1750 convicts, the department for the execution of detention measures 150 detainees, the semi-open ward 400 convicts and the open ward 100 convicts. The average number is 1300 convicted, 45 detained and 8 persons punished in misdemeanor proceedings.

Special prison

Special Department of the Penitentiary in Požarevac “Zabela” (Special Prison) it is one of the most secure prisons in Serbia, as evidenced by the four-meter-high walls that make this prison dangerous, four observation rooms and armored metal doors ten centimeters thick, with electronic opening and closing. Each prisoner has his own cell of seven square meters, in which there is a bed, a desk and a toilet. Prisoners can also watch TV, but only if they bring it from home. This special prison covers 2,200 square meters, has more than 100 cameras that record all parts of the prison 24 hours a day, is surrounded by a six-meter-high wall and has four guard towers.

No “love room”, with bulletproof glass

According to the house rules, prisoners get up at six in the morning, and their lights go out at 11:07 p.m., unless they express a special desire to watch a show on television. Every day, prisoners have the right to a two-hour walk, while they will be allowed to visit their closest family members once a month, for an hour. This prison, unlike all others, does not have a so-called “love room” and during visits, prisoners cannot come into direct physical contact with their visitors. In the visiting room, prisoners talk to their visitors through bullet-proof glass, via an intercom.

Sometimes

The most famous Serbian convicts, who serve their sentences in the famous Zabela, unlike their colleagues from other prisons, bear the unbearable heat much more easily because the pool is at their disposal every day. Inside the walls of the building, surrounded by high fences and barbed wire, a landscaped path, surrounded by flowers, leads straight to the sports and recreation center, which also includes a swimming pool, almost of Olympic size. As in every city swimming pool, right next to the edge, there is a man whose T-shirt says “lifeguard”. He is also a convict, but he has a lifeguard’s license. There are exercise machines about ten meters from the prison swimming pool.

Those convicts have the right to spend two hours a day in the sports center. The exception is residents on the seventh pavilionin which, among others, Radomir Marković, Sretko Kalinić, Željko Milovanović, Aleksandar Simović, as well as convicts in the so-called Alcatraz – Milorad Ulemek Legija, Zvezdan Jovanović and others. They can only walk around their pavilion.

(WORLD)