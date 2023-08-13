Home » What Zaza from Happy People looks like today | Entertainment
Here’s what actress Katarina Vićentijević looks like today, Zaza from “Happy People” and Duda from “Family Treasure”!

Izvor: RTS

Actress Katarina Vićentijević is fondly remembered by many because of her favorite series such as “Happy People” and “Family Treasure”.

Katarina Vićentijević is still inseparable for many from Zagorka-Zaza from “Happy People”. Her lines are still retold, and here’s how the actress looks today!

She didn’t change her hair color, blue is obviously her color! She is still well-groomed, elegant and simply radiates! This is what Katarina Vićentijević looks like today!

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

After “Family Treasure”, where she played Duda Svilarević, Katarina Vićentijević appeared in one episode of the series “Dollars Will Come” almost 20 years ago, in 2006. She returned to the small screen this year with the series “Game of Fate”, where she plays Ana.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

